Woman Thinking Dachshund Would Be Asleep on Pet Cam Shares Comical Reality

A video of an adorable dachshund using a puppy camera to its full advantage has gone viral on TikTok and amassed over 910,000 views.

In the footage, 7-year-old Pecan the sausage dog can be seen standing directly in front of the camera, repeating the 'praying hands' action and making "little whines." The text reads: "me checking the furbo thinking pecan is asleep."

Furbos have become increasingly popular with dog owners since many have been returning to the office, post-COVID-19 pandemic. The devices enable owners to see, talk and toss treats to their dog throughout the day from wherever they are.

Photos of Madison Kirk with her dachshund Pecan. She told Newsweek that the 7-year-old dog was bought for her by her mom and is "very smart." Courtesy Madison Kirk

"I work at O'Hare International Airport as an explosive-detection K9 handler, so I have to leave Pecan at home when I go to work," Madison Kirk, 27 from Chicago, told Newsweek. "Pecan knows that, if she gets the Furbo's attention, that I will watch her and throw her a treat. She's very smart.

"I got a Furbo to make sure Pecan was safe while she's home alone while I'm at work," added Kirk. "It's a good alternative to actual company, but I would love to get her another weenie puppy to play with."

Kirk explained that Pecan has figured out that, if she moves around the camera, "it will send me a notification to the app, then I can throw her a treat. She picked that up very quickly. I almost always check in on her if she starts waving, then she gets to hear my voice and get a treat!"

Many people in the comments questioned how long Pecan had been waving at the camera before Kirk noticed. "Not long!" the owner said. "She knew I was watching and only did it for a few seconds longer than the video shows."

Users in the comments loved Pecan the smart dog. "Omg [oh my god] was she trying to get your attention?! That's so cute," wrote one user, while another commented, "My dog worships Furbo. Sits in front of it and does all his tricks. Haha."

"The way I would quit my job so fast and never go back again if I saw this waiting at home for me," posted a third user.

