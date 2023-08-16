Reason Dachshund Isn't Allowed Peanut Butter at 9pm Again Delights Viewers

This video might make dog owners think twice about giving their furry friend peanut butter at bedtime.

Many parents avoid giving their children sugary treats after a certain time to avoid hyperactivity. It turns out the same rule should be applied by dog owners too as Lexie, the miniature dachshund, has been caught doing zoomies in bed at 9 p.m.

The hilarious video shared to a TikTok page dedicated to the dog (@lexitheweiner) has racked up 1.7 million views since it was shared on August 9.

The clip, captioned: "It's like feeling a child sugar," has more than 300,000 likes.

Can Dogs Eat Peanut Butter?

The nutty treat is an excellent source of protein and healthy fats, vitamins B and E, and niacin, according to the American Kennel Club. But like all tasty treats, it must be given to canines in moderation and owners are advised to opt for an unsalted peanut butter, dog-specific peanut butter, or homemade peanut butter, as high sodium levels can be problematic for dogs.

Previously, Newsweek reached out to Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, veterinarian director at SeniorTailWaggers.com and director of Kingsgate Animal Hospital.

She said: "In general, peanut butter is safe for dogs to eat, though it should be given as a treat or to aid in medicating the dog, and not as a major part of their diet. One notable exception to this is sugar-free peanut butter. Many sugar-free peanut butters contain xylitol, also sometimes listed as birch sugar, which is highly toxic to dogs."

So far, 1,180 TikTok users have commented on the hilarious clip, many of which state their pup does the same.

"My puppy does that before bed, I swear they turn into demons before bed," said one user.

Another said: "That is one wild fur baby."

"Ah yes, the dreaded 'peanut butter zoomies," said another.

"Those little growls are hilarious!!" laughed another user.

Previously, Newsweek shared the moment a Great Dane puppy was compared to a shark after almost chomping down the spoon with peanut butter on.

The food paste made from dry-roasted peanuts can also be a great way to train your dog and even can be used as a distraction. Newsweek shared the moment an owner lathered the side of her bath tub with peanut butter so her dog would stay still while being washed.

It seems like peanut butter doesn't just bring out a dog's crazy side but their naughty side too. One Labrador was caught red-handed when trying to steal some of the irresistible treat off the kitchen counter.

