Dad Teaches Daughter How to Jump as It Was 'The Only Thing' She Couldn't Do

By
One doting dad was caught teaching his toddler how to jump for the first time, because it was the only thing she couldn't do ahead of her two-year checkup.

When Cayley Wilders was working upstairs at her home in Kent, U.K., she peered outside the window to see her partner, Connor, teaching their 2-year-old daughter how to jump. While Arabella was adept at every other skill required by that age, jumping on the spot was the only box she hadn't ticked, until her dad happily stepped in.

Cayley said that her husband was giving the toddler some training to encourage her to jump, adding that her "heart felt so full."

"Arabella was due to have her two-year checkup, and prior to this, the parent must complete a questionnaire of the child's developmental progress. So they check regular things such as language, and gross motor skills," Cayley told Newsweek.

Dad teaching daughter to jump
Connor Wilders teaching his daughter, Arabella, 2, to jump on the spot. The toddler couldn't wait to show off her jumping skills for the health visitor after her training.

"When I told my husband that jumping was the only thing that she couldn't do, he wanted to see for himself, so took her in the garden to practice," Cayley said. "I was upstairs working from home and heard them in the garden, so looked outside at them both jumping together. I felt proud and lucky to have them both."

When the big moment came for Arabella's health visitor assessment, she couldn't wait to show off her incredible new ability, all thanks to her dad's help.

Each child born in the U.K. is assigned a health visitor through the National Health Service (NHS) who oversees their physical and mental development for the first couple of years. Babies are assessed frequently in the first few weeks and months, starting from just 5 days old.

Providing there are no health concerns, babies are usually weighed once a month for the first six months, then once every two months between 6 months and 1 year old. After they hit the one-year mark, they are weighed every three months thereafter.

Between the ages of 2 and 2-and-a-half, the development review will look at the child's movements, speech, social skills, hearing, vision, growth, sleeping habits, and dental health.

Wilders was so pleased to see her daughter successfully jump up and down during the visit, and now the parents face the greater challenge of trying to stop Arabella from jumping around.

"Clearly the training with my husband worked and she can now jump, and she gets excited when we ask her to show us," Cayley said.

She shared the video on her TikTok account (@cayleywilders) on September 22, and it has already been viewed more than 7 million times and received over 423,000 likes. Writing alongside the clip, she added: "We need more dads like this in the world."

After the video gained so much attention online, Cayley said that she was capturing a cute moment between father and daughter. "I feel we should appreciate and acknowledge dad's more as they don't get it enough," she added.

Among the 975 comments on the viral post, one TikTok user wrote: "You tell that health visitor she's the best jumper ever."

Another person commented: "omg [Oh my god] her little jumps are so cute, she's gonna get the hang of it soon for sure."

Do you have any adorable parenting videos or pictures that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

