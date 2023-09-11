Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson Making Bet About Mila Kunis Kiss Resurfaces

A 21-year-old video clip discussing how Danny Masterson bet Ashton Kutcher to "French-kiss" Mila Kunis on the set of their sitcom, That '70s Show, when she was 14 years old has resurfaced on social media.

Kunis and Kutcher, who have been married since 2015, discussed the matter while promoting their comedy during an appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show back in 2002. When That '70s Show debuted in 1998, Kutcher was aged 19, while Kunis—who played Jackie Burkhart, the girlfriend of Kutcher's Michael Kelso—was 14.

The clip has resurfaced on X, formerly Twitter, after Kutcher and Kunis issued a public apology for the character letters they wrote supporting Masterson, who was last week sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

In their 2002 interview with comedian O'Donnell, Kutcher noted his and Kunis' ages when they started on the show. He spoke about how they had been advised they would be "making out in this scene."

From left: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson on December 14, 2000 in Beverly Hills, California. A video clip discussing a bet Masterson had made with Kutcher to "French-kiss" Kunis during a scene on their sitcom, "That '70s Show," has resurfaced on social media. Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images

"And I'm like thinking, 'This is slightly illegal, right,'" Kutcher said, in reference to the fact that Kunis would have been under the age of consent at the time.

After she said that her onscreen lip-lock with Kutcher was her first kiss in real life, the Black Swan star brought up his bet with Masterson.

"It was like the first week," Kunis said, which Kutcher disputed. "Ashton's attractive and I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it. He was like, 'Oh, don't worry.' So I was like, 'OK.'

"Then Danny goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French-kiss her,'" Kunis added, prompting Kutcher to interject that she was "making it sound like it was really bad."

"We had a little side bet going," Kutcher said of himself and Masterson, who, he told O'Donnell, had bet him $20 that he "wouldn't do it" when it came to French-kissing Kunis during one of their scenes.

"And then the cops showed up and you got arrested, pretty much," O'Donnell quipped.

"They should have, but they didn't," Kutcher, who was first romantically linked to Kunis in 2012, said in response to O'Donnell's cop comment.

Kunis, now aged 40, went on to say that Kutcher, now 45, had failed in his attempts to French-kiss her at the time as she wouldn't allow it, despite him maintaining that he had succeeded in his efforts.

After O'Donnell asked Kunis whether she had used her teeth to block Kutcher's tongue, the screen star said: "He never got his tongue in my mouth."

The clip, which has been viewed on X more than 3.5 million times, has become a talking point on social media. It comes amid backlash over Kutcher and Kunis writing letters of support for Masterson ahead of sentencing for his rape conviction.

In a September 9 video shared on Kutcher's Instagram account, both he and Kunis apologized for writing the letters to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo that were supportive of Masterson.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said.

Kunis added: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." The couple added that the letters were not intended to question the legitimacy of the verdict.

Kutcher said Masterson's family reached out to him and Kunis and asked them to write character letters ahead of his sentencing. He added that the letters were intended to show the character of the person they knew for 25 years.

In his letter to the judge, Kutcher described Masterson as a role model, adding: "As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me. He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over the 25-year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me. He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward."

For her part, Kunis said that, when she first met Masterson on the set of their sitcom, she "could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature. Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally."

Kunis and Kutcher worked alongside Masterson on That '70s Show, which ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006.

Following his conviction in May, Masterson was last week sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women and will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

