Deaf Dog's Reaction as He Can't Find Mom After Waking Up Melts Hearts

By
A deaf dog called Peewee has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his reaction when he couldn't find his owner after a nap went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the clip, shared to TikTok on Thursday by the dog's owner, under the username Deafdogofmn, the 10-year-old deaf bull terrier mix, can be seen waking up from a nap, still carrying his blanket around, looking sad and heartbroken as he's unable to find his mom.

Luckily by the end of the clip, he manages to find his owner, who is standing right behind him filming the scene, and the expression on his face completely changes.

deaf dog reacts to not finding mom
A file photo of a bull terrier with a blanket on. A deaf dog's reaction to not being able to see his mom after a nap melts hearts. Getty Images

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "My deaf dog woke up from a nap and couldn't find me..." Followed by: "He's so sweet. I'm pretty sure he thought I left him..."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), deafness in dogs can be inherited or acquired. Hereditary deafness can be cochleosaccular or neuroepithelial in origin. The most common cause of deafness is cochleosaccular, which is associated with coat color patterns.

"It is usually seen in dogs with the piebald color genes or the merle color gene. It can cause deafness in either one or both ears and is seen more in association with blue eyes and a white coat. This type of deafness can be first seen between 1 to 3 weeks of age," the website says.

If your dog is deaf from a very young age, it's easy to tell as they will not hear you when called, it can be hard to wake them when sleeping, and they may not acknowledge you when you arrive home.

However, for dogs that become deaf later in life, the condition is more complicated to diagnose. If a dog is deaf in only one ear, they may have difficulty locating where a sound comes from and will typically orient themselves towards the good ear.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 892,500 views and 74,100 likes on the platform.

@deafdogofmn

He’s so sweet 🥺 I’m pretty sure he thought I left him… #deafdog #deafdogsoftiktok #tiktokdog #sosweet #sweetness #lovehim #fyp #fypシ #foryou

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

One user, doctorstefanski, commented: "Their happiness when they find us is the besssstttt." And Yahaira Molina said: "My puppy is deaf too but I don't know how to communicate with her bit if I stump on the floor she can feel it."

Joseph added: "Checking for movement... they can sense vibrations from the floor. I had a pit that was deaf also... I know the feeling."

Newsweek reached out to Deafdogofmn for comment via Instagram. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

