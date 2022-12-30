Anti-Ageing, Dry Skin, Redness: Dermatologist Reveals The 'Best' Skincare

Whether you are looking for a gift for loved ones or a little something to pamper yourself in the new year, the skincare world can seem like a minefield for many of us. It can be impossible to wade through the sea of marketing and reviews and find something that will actually work.

The global cosmetics industry is valued at approximately $380.2 billion and grows at a rate of 5.3 percent each year. It's a huge industry in the U.S with an approximate figure of $49.2 billion per year, and the average American spends roughly between $244 and $313 on cosmetics every month, according to Statista.

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Emmaline Ashley, a dermatologist who graduated magna cum laude with a science degree in biology from Carleton College and achieved a Professional Certificate in Clinical Dermatology from the University of Dublin, about the top six skincare products that she not only recommends to her clients, but also uses herself.

The Best Skincare for Anti-Ageing

Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Serum - $130

Retinol is often touted as the most effective skincare ingredient, delivering transformational results when used responsibly. Retinol is a type of retinoid, which is made from vitamin A, and when applied to the skin, the small molecules move down through the epidermis, the top layer of the skin, to the dermis, the middle section, and help neutralize free radicals, boosting the production or elastin and collagen.

Due to the fact that retinol works beneath the surface of the skin, it should be used with caution as it can cause irritation and peeling. Use it every other night, roughly 30 minutes after you wash your face and follow up with soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and a retinol-free moisturizer.

Ashley explains: "This contains a conjugated retinoid combined with a lactic acid, which slowly delivers the retinoid into the skin. This makes it incredibly effective, but with very little irritation that's usually associated with retinoids. It also includes a glycolic acid to help retexturize the skin and increase exfoliation. It has fragmented proteins to nourish our skin's collagen as well as being full of antioxidants. Finally, it contains a blend of moisturizing ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides to keep your skin hydrated.

"This is the best retinoid product I've ever used, and it is my go-to recommendation for everyone. I have given this product to all of my family, and it's what I use on my own skin."

The Best Skincare Product For Inflammation

Forlle'd Hyalogy Platinum Lotion - $98

Regardless of skin type or tone, your skin at some point may experience redness, inflammation and irritation, especially in the cold winter months. Inflammation typically occurs when something in our natural immune system isn't functioning properly, which is also more common in winter as we struggle with dark days, cold temperatures and a longing for heavy, stodgy food. Inflammation can be caused by bacteria, viruses, injury, irritating products or ingredients or a compromised skin barrier.

Ashley explains that Forlle'd Hyalogy Platinum Lotion contains dissolved unionized "live" water. "It is an extra hydrating layer that can be used like a serum, and helps prepare the skin for any further products and contains antioxidants and botanicals to help reduce inflammation," says Ashley.

"This is a wonderful, light, hydrating layer and is perfect for dehydrated winter skin. It will also protect you from any stressors in the environment like pollution, to calm the skin."

The Best Skincare for Deep Hydration

Hydration is something we all struggle to get enough of with our skin, and it's the key to an even-toned dewy look. Hydrated skin is by no means a given in the summer months but in winter our skin can lose a lot of its moisture from the dermis, the outer layer of the skin, due to cold dry winds, central heating, car heaters, and low humidity in the air. An upswing in alcohol consumption due to the festivities also means our skin often needs a bit more of a boost.

"The Obagi Daily Hydro-Drops Facial Serum is a truly gorgeous product and my skin just drinks it in," explains Ashley. "It contains niacinamide and argon oil and helps to support the skin barrier, while improving the appearance of fine lines. When I use it, it really gives my skin a radiant glow."

The Best Skincare for Sensitive Skin

Epionce Renewal Facial Cream - $102

A recent buzz word in the cosmetic industry that you may not have heard of yet is the microbiome. The skin microbiome is essentially the trillion of microscopic organisms, mostly bacteria, that live on and in the skin. It guards the skin against potentially harmful pathogens, supporting a healthy immune system and almost everything in and on your body. On the face, an imbalance in the microbiome can cause outward symptoms such as a worsening of preexisting skin conditions like acne, rosacea or eczema, or the development of these conditions, premature ageing, skin infections and dehydration.

Ashley champions Epionce Renewal Facial Cream as "the best product for barrier repair I have ever encountered, and it is a luxurious moisturizer. It will help strengthen and protect the normal function of your skin, beautifully repairing and hydrating it. It contains wonderful botanicals like meadowfoam and flax seed oils, as well as ingredients like lavender and avocado to soothe inflammation."

The Best Skincare for Redness

The National Rosacea Society estimates that 16 million Americans suffer from the signs and symptoms of rosacea, and millions more may be undiagnosed or in temporary remission. It is a common skin condition that causes blushing or flushing and visible blood vessels in the face. In extreme cases, a medical professional may prescribe antibiotics and it is always recommended to seek medical advice for a diagnosed medical condition.

Many more people suffer from general skin redness which can be exacerbated by central heating and icy winds.

The NeoStrata Redness Neutralizing Serum is a great option for anyone who suffers facial redness or skin barrier issues like rosacea or eczema, Ashley says. "It is a cooling serum that will reduce redness and stinging. The cooling and calming will help repair the damaged skin barrier. Pro tip—you can keep this in the fridge," she explains.

The Best Product for Under Eyes

pHformula SOS Eye Rescue - $98

It's the festive party season, and where do we see the evidence that we've been burning the candle at both ends? Our under eyes. Lack of sleep, allergies, alcohol, eating salty foods and not removing our makeup properly are all common reasons why we may see our eye bags darken and deepen at this time of year. It can be one of the main reasons our faces look older and duller but fear not, there is a remedy to treat even the hardest of partiers.

"This is my favorite under eye product," says Ashley. "It has a light-reflecting formula that will instantly brighten the under-eye area to help with dark circles, and it will also reduce any puffiness in the under eye area with its unique peptide complex. This product has received rave reviews from everyone I've recommended it to."

