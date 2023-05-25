Dianne Feinstein Should Resign, Majority of California Democrats Say: Poll

A majority of Democratic voters in California believe that Dianne Feinstein's recent illness is a sign that she is no longer fit to serve as the state's senior senator, a new poll shows.

A survey of 7,465 registered voters by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) conducted between May 17 and May 22, and released on Thursday, found that 63 percent of Democrats agreed that the 89-year-old's health precluded her from continuing to represent the state in Congress. Seventy-five percent of Republicans also agreed, and 67 percent of overall California voters supported the sentiment.

Feinstein did not attend the U.S. Capitol for more than two months while recovering from shingles. She also suffered an inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis due to the viral infection, and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Her absence has prompted calls for her resignation, and has caused problems for the Democratic caucus in the Senate, where they hold a two-seat majority—compounded by a simultaneous period of absence by freshman Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who is recovering from a period of depression.

Senator Dianne Feinstein attends a business hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. It was her first hearing after a period of absence while fighting a case of shingles. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During her absence from Washington, Feinstein missed dozens of Senate votes. The Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Feinstein is a member, was also unable to confirm some of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees because she was not present to vote.

Representative Ro Khanna of California was among the first Democrats to call on Feinstein to resign, saying in April that she could "no longer fulfill her duties." Since her return, he stood by his remarks, but added in a statement: "I have a lot of respect for Senator Feinstein and I am wishing her the best in her return and recovery."

Californian voters appear to agree with Khanna, with Democrats the most fervent in their frustration. The Berkeley IGS poll found 56 percent of voters thought Feinstein's health issues were "creating serious problems for the Democratic Party's ability to get judicial nominees confirmed and get important legislation approved."

Just 20 percent disagreed with the statement. Democratic voters were the most likely group to agree, the survey found, with a margin of four to one.

Californian voters are largely split along partisan lines about what should be done.

A majority of 52 percent felt that Governor Gavin Newsom appointing a replacement would benefit the state, as Feinstein's successor "could better represent California's interests"—with a large majority of Democrats agreeing, but Republicans disagreeing three to one.

A similar majority of Californian voters, 56 percent, agreed that such a move would be "a bad thing" as voters would not get a say. Republican voters "overwhelmingly" expressed a preference for Feinstein to continue with her current term and be replaced after the 2024 election.

The senior senator said in February, prior to her illness, that she would not seek re-election in 2024.

G. Cristina Mora, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Berkeley and IGS co-director, said "the poll clearly shows that while support for Senator Feinstein has waned considerably since 2018, there is no clear consensus about how the process should play out."

Feinstein's favorable/unfavorable rating had gone from 48 favorable to 49 percent unfavorable in October 2018, to 29 favorable and 52 unfavorable this month, the survey shows.

Despite largely supporting a decision to resign as a senator, Californian voters are split over whether forcing Feinstein's resignation would "set a bad precedent for other officeholders who encounter problems with their health." Forty-three percent agreed while 46 percent disagreed.

Newsweek reached out to a Feinstein representative via email for comment on Thursday.