Dianne Feinstein Resign Calls Grow Louder From Democrats: 'We Need Change'

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips has renewed his calls for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign from office amid continuing concerns about her mental and physical well-being.

Phillips was one of the first House Democrats to demand openly that the 89-year-old step down after missing dozens of Senate votes through illness. The congressman said Feinstein's refusal to resign is an example of "self-preservation over principle," which is damaging the public's trust in U.S. politics.

Writing for The Daily Beast, Phillips added that "we need change" to restore people's faith in the government. He said Feinstein was an example of lawmakers doing what is "politically expedient" over what is right for the people they serve.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) arrives to the U.S. Capitol Building on May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC, after over two months away following a hospitalization due to shingles. Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips has once again called for the 89-year-old to resign for the good of the country. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Feinstein was absent from Washington D.C. for more than two months while she recovered from shingles. The Senate Judiciary Committee on which she sits was unable to confirm President Joe Biden's judicial nominees. When Feinstein did return to the Capitol on May 10, she required a wheelchair, with one side of her face appearing partially paralyzed, and her left eye was almost entirely shut.

Phillips wrote: "Public trust in elected officials is at an all-time low, and it's no surprise why. Between the gerontocracy that controls our governing bodies, the corrupting influence of money in politics, a thriving anger-tainment industry, and a political culture that places self-preservation over principle, it's imperative that we take steps to restore Americans' faith in our democracy.

"When I made headlines for calling on Sen. Feinstein to resign, it was never a question of her qualifications or character, rather of her competency to serve," added Phillips. "What I said out loud is the same sentiment shared by almost all of my colleagues in private; by choosing to remain in the Senate, Sen. Feinstein risks tarnishing her remarkable legacy and the sacred oath she took as a United States Senator."

It was later revealed that Feinstein's shingles diagnosis also triggered an inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis, and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This news prompted further calls for the Senator to resign amid concerns her office were not making the public aware of the full extent of her illness during her absence.

There were also concerns about Feinstein's mental well-being after she told reporters, "I haven't been gone," when asked about her two-month absence.

Feinstein said during her convalescence: "In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco." In February, she announced her retirement, saying that she would not seek office again in 2024, while pledging to finish out the remainder of her term.

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of California was the first Democratic lawmaker openly to call for Feinstein to resign. He tweeted in April that her continued absence was hindering the judicial confirmation process and that she can "no longer fulfill" her duties in the Senate.

Shortly afterwards, Phillips reshared Khanna's tweet with his own calls for Feinstein to leave office. "Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it's now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet," he wrote.

Khanna also renewed his calls for Feinstein to step down after news of her encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. "I have a lot of respect for Senator Feinstein and I am wishing her the best in her return and recovery. That being said, I stand by my call for her to resign," Khanna said in a statement.

Philips also criticized the actions of embattled New York GOP congressman George Santos. He has been charged with numerous offenses including embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress after previously admitting to lying about several personal and professional details about his life. Phillips said Santos is another example of the "crisis of confidence and trust" that exists between government and the public.

"Calling out bad behavior is a beginning, but building a government that is more accountable to the highest standards of ethics, competency, and honesty will require action," Phillips wrote.

"I believe, with straightforward reforms and determined optimism, we can begin to repair our broken politics and restore Americans' faith in their government. We need change, and we need it now."

Philips added that a number of changes should be implemented. These include term limits for judicial and legislative branches, committee chairs, and party leaders, as well as background checks for incoming elected officials.

Newsweek has emailed Feinstein's office for comment.