Did Connor Sturgeon Send Ominous Warning Before Shooting? What We Know

Connor Sturgeon, 23, opened fire at a downtown Louisville, Kentucky, bank on Monday morning, killing four people and injuring nine others.

Dispatch audio reveals that he may have warned a friend of his intentions before the attack, although this has yet to be confirmed. The audio also reveals that his mother and brother arrived on scene.

Sturgeon allegedly livestreamed the shooting on Instagram before being fatally shot by police. The profile and livestream have since been removed.

The Old National Bank shooter who killed four people and injured nine others on Monday may have called a friend and left a voicemail announcing that he planned to "kill everyone at the bank," according to dispatch audio of the law enforcement response.

Police identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, 23, on Monday afternoon. Sturgeon killed four employees at the Louisville, Kentucky, bank and injured nine other people, including a Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) officer who is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The four victims were identified by local law enforcement as Tommy Elliot, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Joshua Barrick, 40, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

Even before Sturgeon was identified by police as the shooter, social media users began spreading the claim that Sturgeon threatened to "shoot up the bank" before opening fire. Police have not confirmed that Sturgeon alerted someone about his intentions and have not yet revealed a motive.

Kentucky does not have a red flag law to allow police or family to obtain a restraining order to temporarily remove guns from… — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 10, 2023

🚨 #BREAKING: It is reported that the Louisville gunman was 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who reportedly texted a friend before the shooting saying he was feeling suicidal and “would shoot up the bank” pic.twitter.com/ZIIlKUzFs2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 10, 2023

BREAKING: Suspect in Louisville mass shooting is former bank employee, claimed to be suicidal, ‘would shoot up the bank’https://t.co/yslyAMuUUV — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 10, 2023

Broadcastify, a live audio provider, released more than 30 minutes of dispatch audio between a dispatcher and multiple LMPD officers. According to the dispatcher, Sturgeon called a friend before the attack and left a voicemail saying that he planned to "kill everyone at the bank" and that he felt "suicidal." The dispatcher first said Sturgeon texted a friend before correcting herself, saying he called and left a voicemail.

A media spokesperson with LMPD told Newsweek on Monday that police were aware of the dispatch audio from Broadcastify, but could not confirm if Sturgeon left the voicemail as the investigation is ongoing.

The audio from the dispatcher's conversation revealed chaos at the scene as officers warned the dispatcher that the shooter was still unleashing gunfire and that they were worried they would be ambushed if they approached the bank. Calls for EMS help also came from officers as they found one of their own suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on the steps of the bank. At one point, gunshots could be heard on the audio as well, with officers informing dispatch that there were "shots fired."

Police officers gather outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building after a gunman opened fire on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky.

After livestreaming the shooting on his Instagram page, Sturgeon died at the scene after being shot by police.

"I will say this that the suspect was live streaming and unfortunately that's tragic to know that that incident was out there and captured," LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Sturgeon's profile and the livestream of the event have since been removed from Instagram. His LinkedIn profile was also removed from the website.

"We are in touch with law enforcement and quickly removed the livestream of this tragic incident this morning," a Meta spokesperson told Newsweek on Monday. Meta is the parent company of Instagram.

Meanwhile, officers confirmed that Sturgeon was an employee of the bank, but Gwinn-Villaroel kept the press conference focused on the police response and the victims. Before identifying Sturgeon as the shooter, she said she would only be saying his name once.