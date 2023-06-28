Doberman Puppy's Fight With Crate Door Leaves Internet in Hysterics

Internet users have been left hysterically laughing at a Doberman who "learned the hard way" the consequences of playing with his crate door.

Spencer, the 2-year-old Doberman, kept himself occupied for a long while by swinging his crate door open and closed repeatedly. Every time the door opened and swung back round, he would hit it with his paw or snout to swing it over and over again.

TikTok users watched the hilarious video with anticipation, knowing something bad was bound to happen to Spencer as he continued to use the crate door as a toy. As the door gently reopened and landed softly on his face, he swatted it away with his huge paw. It then swung back around to hit him with full force.

A stock image of a Doberman puppy lying on the floor. A young Doberman has left the internet in hysterics after using his crate door as a toy. Elena Neveditsyna/Getty Images

The clip was posted on June 19 by Spencer's owner, Anna Lohmnann on her TikTok account (@annalohmann6) and it has already amassed over 2.3 million views.

It comes as no surprise that the American Kennel Club (AKC) says that dogs can get bored at times. Indeed, Spencer does seem to be staving off boredom. A dog struggling with boredom might beg their owner for attention, bark excessively, be restless and possibly even display destructive behavior.

It's important for owners to counter this boredom preemptively, and the AKC suggests that the best way of doing that is through physical exercise. If a dog is tired out from a really long walk or a jog around the park, they're more likely to sleep at home rather than find ways to entertain themselves.

Some owners might get home from a two-hour hike and see their large dog is still waiting to play or looking for something to do. As certain breeds have more energy, another idea that the AKC offers is giving the dog mental stimulation. Interactive games like hide-and-seek and tug of war, or puzzle games, can keep the dog occupied for many hours too.

If tiring the dog out doesn't resolve the issue, the AKC recommends trying more long-term solutions, such as dog training or socializing the dog in new places with canine friends so they can tire each other out sufficiently.

The TikTok video of Spencer playing with the crate door has generated plenty of attention online, as many social media users couldn't get enough of the video's inevitable ending. The post has already received more than 334,000 likes and over 1,400 comments on TikTok at the time of writing.

One person commented: "The door won that battle."

Another user wrote: "When you're young, some lessons are learned the hard way."

One responded: "As a Doberman owner, I always try to tell people they are not as graceful as they may initially appear."

Newsweek reached out to @annalohmann6 via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.