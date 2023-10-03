Watch as Big Brother Dog Becomes 'Loyal Protector' to Newborn Twins

Having twins is a big adjustment for any family, and one couple weren't sure how their Hungarian vizsla would handle the new arrivals—they certainly weren't expecting him to take on the new protective role that he has.

When Sinead and Andy Finn, from the Gold Coast, Australia, welcomed twins in April 2023, they were concerned about how their dog, Alfie, would react. Sinead Finn told Newsweek that she feared it would "come as a big shock for him," but once Harper and Declan made their arrival, it "marked the start of a sweet bond" between the trio.

"Since that heartwarming introduction, Alfie's relationship with the twins has been nothing short of incredible. He's shown a level of gentleness and protectiveness that melts our hearts," Finn continued.

"Many times, we'd search for Alfie only to find him peacefully sleeping by the side of their cots. Alfie has become attuned to their needs in the most remarkable way. Whenever the twins would cry, he'd let out soft howls. He'd even tap us with his paw, as if urgently reminding us to tend to them. It's as if he's taken on the role of their guardian, ensuring they're safe and happy."

Alfie, the Hungarian vizsla, pictured with the twins, Harper and Declan. Alfie's owners were concerned initially that he would be too energetic for the twins, but he quickly dispelled any fears and has become incredibly protective. @sinead.finn_ / TikTok

Any reservations that the new parents had about Alfie getting jealous of the newborns were quickly dispelled, and instead he appears to see himself as their "loyal protector." The vizsla takes his role as big brother very seriously, and Finn added that he's made it his mission to be around them at all times.

With their playful energy and desire to please, vizslas are considered great family dogs that interact well with children. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that they form an enviably strong bond with their owners, so they love nothing more than being around the family.

The AKC also suggests that this breed can adapt well to changes, and be quite protective, all while being exceptionally affectionate toward their owners.

While they're at home, Alfie is usually perched near the twins while they sleep, and he'll sometimes assist his owners when it's time to feed the babies. But his protective nature doesn't stop when he leaves the house, and Finn added that he walks by the side of the stroller the entire time they're out, and rarely lets other dogs near.

On October 2, Finn shared a video of "the bestest big brother" on her TikTok account (@sinead.finn_). The video melted millions of hearts online, leading to over 1.9 million views and more than 180,000 likes.

Finn told Newsweek: "It's as though he's adopted the twins as his own, and his unwavering devotion to them has filled our home with love and warmth. Alfie's bond with our twins is a testament to the incredible connections that can form between pets and children, and it's a beautiful reminder that our family has grown in the most heartwarming way possible.

"Despite my initial concerns about his high energy, he has a remarkable ability to switch into a gentle and protective mode when he's around them.

"The reaction on social media has been incredible. The comment section is a sea of positivity and kindness, which is quite a rarity in today's online world. It reinforces the power of heartwarming moments which bring people together and spread joy."

After sharing the beautiful bond between Alfie and the twins, Finn hopes to show people the importance of keeping family pets involved whenever there's a big change.

"While the arrival of a baby is an incredible and joyous occasion, it's vital to continue providing love and attention to your pets," she said. "They are a part of your family too, and maintaining their wellbeing and happiness helps create a harmonious and loving environment for everyone. So, cherish the moments where your fur baby bonds with your little ones."

The viral TikTok video has generated over 1,500 comments already, with many people praising Alfie for being so gentle.

One comment reads: "We don't deserve them, but I swear they teach us to be better."

Another person wrote: "His face is always on protective mode. And that's priceless. Purebred good boy right there."

