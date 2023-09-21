Moment Dog Realizes He's No Longer 'Number One' After Grandchild Born

Dogs grow to become a huge part of their owners' lives, receiving love like a family member. However, one boxer has struggled to come to terms with a new arrival that took his spot as the "number one baby."

Footage of five-year-old Floyd's somber face after realizing that a human baby is getting attention went viral on TikTok and amassed over 602,000 views in three days.

His owner Jenna Knott, 25, told Newsweek: "The baby [in the video] is my nephew called Ollie and Floyd loves him! But at first I think it was a bit of a shock as Floyd is used to being the number one baby.

"But he is so gentle with him, and just lies next to him while he plays, and he licks his face a lot."

Two screenshots from the viral video showing Floyd's owner holding her nephew and a close-up of his reaction. floydtheboxerdog_/TikTok/floydtheboxerdog_

The video, which was captioned: "I'm not the baby anymore," has already racked up 65,000 likes.

According to the American Kennel Club, boxers are affectionate and extremely good with children.

"He is surprisingly very well-behaved and calm for a boxer dog, although he still has his mad hours of running around the house. He's gentle, smart, and gives the best hugs," said Knott, a personal trainer from Manchester, England.

How To Introduce A Dog To A Baby

Zoe Willingham, a dog behaviorist based in the U.K., has provided five tips aimed to help prepare a dog for a new baby.

Prepare the environment at home—preparation is key. Let your dog investigate new layouts in the home, see new equipment being bought in for the baby and start to get them use to strollers, cribs etc. so it's not a novelty when the baby arrives. Create safe spaces for your dog. Have somewhere your dog likes that they can retreat to. Particularly if baby cries or if you need a dog free space to feed the baby. Get the dog used to baby noises. Use an app or download baby noises from the internet and play them on a low level so your dog habituates to this new noise before baby arrives. Introduce gradually and at your dog's pace, always putting safety first. Remember they are an animal that has feelings too. It's possible they could be fearful or suspicious of the new arrival. Start by allowing your dog to have their own space and investigate at their own pace. Never leave your dog and baby unattended together. There is a trend on social media to lay babies on dogs and it's dangerous. Dogs are animals and we have to remember fear can induce erratic behaviours.

So far, over 100 people have commented on the video, with one using saying: "He saying how dare you replace me with a human baby."

"Bros plotting his revenge," said another.

Someone else wrote: "I'm laughing so hard, the dog is like I'm the only baby in this house."

