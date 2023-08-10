Joy at Dog's Reaction to Meeting New Baby: 'Already Considers Him Family'

A dog can barely contain her excitement at meeting her owner's newborn son for the first time, a viral video shows.

In the clip posted to TikTok under the handle myathefoxy, Mya can be seen running around the bassinet that holds baby Leo, son of her owner Ester Pla. The shiba inu is excited throughout the clip, presumably delighted at the prospect of countless walks and cuddles.

Leo could benefit from growing up alongside Mya too. A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that having a dog helped increase children's emotional expression and control. The researchers said attachment to pets helped to promote healthy social development.

In Mya, Leo has a special canine companion—one that often gets mistaken for a different species. "Ever since we got her, she has constantly been mistaken for a fox," Pla told Newsweek. "Since she doesn't look or act like a 'normal' dog, we decided to embrace it." This is why the shiba inu is known as "Mya the foxy."

Pla said she had always wanted a dog she could go traveling with, but it was not until the pandemic that she set her "life's priorities straight and decided not to wait any longer."

She got Mya in June 2020. "It was love at first sight; the second I held her in my arms, I knew she would change my life forever. She made us a family and we have been inseparable ever since," Pla said.

When the pup was 8 months old, they went traveling through Mexico for a year. "It was such a wonderful bonding experience and she was the best travel partner I could ask for," Pla said.

"Mya is extremely special. She has a really calm personality. She loves to sleep and to be held in my arms, but she also loves to explore new places, run free and, most of all, give the people she loves a billion kisses."

Eventually, Pla decided to start a family and Leo was born on July 16 this year. She couldn't wait to introduce him to her dog and it appears Mya felt the same way.

"Throughout my pregnancy, Mya had been extra sensitive and affectionate. I think she could sense baby Leo inside me," Pla said.

Even so, Pla and her partner took all the necessary steps to prepare the dog for Leo's arrival, starting with bringing some of his clothes so she could get used to his scent beforehand.

Some TikTok viewers expressed concern that Mya might get "jealous" and suggested Pla "wean" the dog off her. But she refused to even consider the idea.

"I love my little girl and instead of making her 'used to receiving less attention from me,' I now make sure to include her in every activity we do with our newborn," Pla said. "She is not just a pet; she is Leo's older sister and she is a big part of my family."

It has helped that Mya has responded so well to the new addition to the family. As the TikTik caption puts it, the pair are "soon to be besties."

Pla is not alone in that assessment. Many of the comments on the clip, which has been watched 6.2 million times since July 30, praised the pup's reaction to the baby.

One viewer noted how she appeared "genuinely happy to finally meet him." Another commented that "he'll look after the baby with his life." A third added: "Awww she's so gentle with the baby."

Mya's reaction had Pla feeling "very proud" of her pet. The dog's interactions with the baby have continued beyond the initial excitement too.

"Since day one, she has been extremely gentle and caring. She has been so curious and attentive with him, making sure he is fine and well. Cuddling alongside him and calming him if he cries," Pla said.

"Mya doesn't like strangers, but she absolutely adores her family and is so excited to see the people that she loves. That's why when she got so excited to meet him, we knew she already considered him family."

Pla added: "She has proven to be an amazing older sister, who loves and cares for her little brother. Not only are they besties, but they are also family. I can't wait to see all the adventures they will do together. It gives me so much joy to see the two babies I love the most in the world love each other as well."

