Golden Retriever Blowing Out Birthday Candle on His Own Delights Viewers

An adorable Golden Retriever blowing out his own candles on his birthday cake has gone viral on TikTok with over 420,000 views.

In the video, Beau the golden boy can be seen sitting in front of a birthday cake with a golden number two candle in it and blue and golden balloons in the background, while his owners sing happy birthday to him.

Right when they finish singing to him, he appears to blow the candle out himself, while one of his owners can be heard saying "Oh he blew it out! Good boy!"

One user commented, "He did that awkward thing us humans do of looking around and ignoring the people singing happy birthday to you!"

Another commented on the impressive dog birthday cake saying, "Wow, where'd you get that cake! It looks amazing!"

There are some everyday human ingredients that are potentially toxic to dogs, but that doesn't mean your birthday pooch needs to miss out on a birthday cake.

There are many companies out there who make custom dog birthday cakes these days as well as doggy cake mixes available from pet stores, but why not make your own?

Pet owners love to spoil their pets, and according to the National Retail Federation, American's spent a staggering $2.14 billion buying Valentine's Day presents for their pets in 2022, on top of the $44.1 billion on food and treats.

There have been many heartbreaking stories about people having to, or almost having to, give up their beloved pets due to the soaring prices during the cost of living crisis, so if you want to save money on your dogs birthday, why not make your own cake.

Chocolate is a no-go, however firm favorite peanut butter is a great ingredient to use in your dogs cake. Why not try this American Kennel Club recommended dog friendly birthday cake?

Ingredients For Dog-Friendly Cake

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted natural peanut butter (Xylitol-free)

1 cup skim milk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Stir together the flour and baking powder; set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter and milk. Stir in the flour mixture until well blended. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Roll out to 1/4 inch thickness and cut into shapes using cookie cutters. Place two inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"Omgggg smartttt, he was literally keeping his head up so the candles doesn't go out early til the song dineee," commented one user, while another said, "Awww happy birthday bud! Good job on that candle."

Newsweek has reached out to @BeauNoseBones for comment.

