Dog Who Destroyed Couch Tries To Dance Her Way Out of Trouble: 'It Worked'

A rescue dog who laid waste to her foster carer's couch came up with a novel way of softening the blow—via the medium of dance.

Ducky the pit bull was recently staying with a foster carer when she decided to engage in a little rough and tumble with their prized couch.

Unfortunately, the encounter left the couch a little worse for wear—and Ducky had some explaining to do.

You can watch the video here.

It's difficult to know whether dogs are capable of experiencing complex feelings such as guilt. Though plenty of canines have adopted "guilty" expressions in the wake of a misdemeanor, the jury is still out on what, if anything, that actually means.

In 2009, a study published in the journal Behavioral Processes concluded that dogs were more likely to display guilt-related behaviors as a reaction to being scolded, regardless of whether they had actually done something bad to begin with.

In fact, they found that the dogs who had not misbehaved actually demonstrated more guilt-associated behaviors after being scolded.

Ducky evidently doesn't do things by the book, though. While the rescue pup did display some modicum of what appeared to be regret over her actions, she quickly came up with what she thought was the perfect way to mend the situation.

She danced. Or, as one viewer on TikTok put it, she performed a "lil wiggle dance" to help gloss over the damage done. Footage of Ducky's efforts was posted to the video-sharing social media site under the handle makoandconasmom and has already been watched over 150,000 times.

In the clip, Ducky's foster carer can be heard asking: "Did you do this?" Rather than admit guilt, Ducky attempted to make a swift exit. "Don't walk away," her carer said, before Ducky turned back to face the music.

Most pit bulls might have folded at this point and confessed everything. Not Ducky. "I know you did this," her carer said in the clip. "Ducky, that is bad. That is a bad dog."

But Ducky had a plan. Seconds later, she rolled onto her back before rolling from side to side in what her carer branded a "little dancy dance."

Stock images of a dog on a damaged couch. A canine's attempts at lightening the mood after destroying his foster carer's couch appear to have had the desired effect. smrm1977/Getty

Her human companion was initially unmoved, though. "You think that's going to make up for it?" she asked in the video. Turns out, Ducky was right. "It did in fact, make up for it," her carer wrote alongside the video.

She wasn't alone in showing her appreciation for Ducky's inventive efforts either, with fellow dog fans flocking to the video's comments section to praise the pit bull. "For me personally it made up for it," one viewer wrote with another commenting: "There's no way I'd be able to be angry with her."

A third said: "I love it when they are naughty... to me, that means they are comfortable with you" with a fourth adding: "she tried to distract you with the ol' razzle dazzle."

Ducky has been adopted since the video was first filmed and is currently busy destroying couches and performing wiggle dances at her new forever home.

