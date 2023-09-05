Dog Who Endured 'Worst Neglect' Shelter Had Ever Seen Is Transformed

A dog who was rescued in the most horrific state imaginable has been transformed and is now preparing for life in a new happy forever home.

Dudley was brought to Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue in Kern County, California, in late June having suffered what staff described as "some of the worst neglect we've ever seen."

His coat was matted all the way down to his skin while his jaw was so badly broken, it had literally snapped in half and was dangling from his face. Dudley must have been left in an excruciating amount of pain when the break first occurred, yet, for whatever reason, it went untreated at the time.

"Dudley was picked up by a Good Samaritan in Bakersfield. He was in deplorable condition when she found him," Bernadette Ferguson, foster coordinator at Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue, told Newsweek.

"We aren't sure how he came to be in that condition but it was obviously neglect from whoever his family had been previously. The Good Samaritan was unable to provide for his medical needs and reached out for help so we stepped up."

Dudley the dog had endured horrific abuse prior to being rescued. To say he's transformed would be an understatement.

Animal abuse is a major concern in the pet industry. In 2022, a study published in the journal Vet Record found 53 percent of veterinarians had reported treating cases of animal abuse within a 12-month period, with a further 9 percent seeing suspected cases.

Though Dudley may have represented one of the worst cases ever seen, in the weeks that followed his rescue, the brave dog's situation began to improve significantly.

His foster carer, Lucy, was able to shave off his badly matted fur, while he was administered pain medication and soft food to eat while a plan was put in place to treat his broken jaw.

Dudley is being treated by specialist veterinarians from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. He's had X-rays and undergone at least one procedure to have his final remaining tooth removed.

Vets have now concluded that Dudley suffered multiple jaw breaks over a long period of time. Though his jaw might not ever return to the state it was in when he was a pup, he's now able to eat food and bark to his heart's content.

More importantly, Dudley has rediscovered something else: his smile. In a side-by-side picture posted to Facebook, Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue highlighted the dramatic transformation he has undergone in just a couple of months with them.

Writing alongside the pictures, staff marveled at how he's transformed into "a bouncy, happy beautiful little boy who's so appreciative to be alive."

Dudley the dog has has a haircut and undergone multiple surgeries to fix his broken jaw.

There's even better times to come for Dudley, with Ferguson confirming: "He has an adopter lined up. A wonderful woman who is currently fostering him."

Dudley's condition before he arrived may have been the result of criminal abuse and neglect, but the way he is now, today, is a result of the love and care of everyone who has come into contact with him at the shelter.

As Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue put it on social media: "This boy has experienced the worst of humanity for a very long time. We are thankful we can finally give him the best."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.