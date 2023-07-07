Internet Obsessed With Dog Who Has 'More Hobbies Than Most Humans'

Internet users have lauded a Staffordshire bull terrier owner who encourages his dog to take on an abundance of new activities, with social-media users writing that the pup is "living his best life."

The video showing all of Tommy's favorite hobbies was shared on his dedicated TikTok account (@tommybluestaff) on July 4 and now has 142,000 views. It shows just how active the young pup is. The staffy's owner even wrote alongside the video that "now he has more hobbies than most humans."

Not only does Tommy look at home riding the waves on a surfboard, but he's also happy to float in the pool or roll down the street on a skateboard. Not every hobby has to involve physical activity since Tommy does need a rest from time to time, so he is also seen enjoying a beach camping trip and a relaxing boat ride.

A Staffordshire bull terrier in a lifejacket enjoying a splash by the pool. TikTok users have praised an owner who encourages his dog to do a variety of new activities. CBCK-Christine/Getty Images

There's no doubt that Tommy enjoys going outside and taking on new activities with his owner, and there are many benefits of getting that much stimulation and enrichment each day. The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that Staffordshire bull terriers need regular exercise to keep them physically active and occupy their busy minds.

Dog activities don't always have to include boat trips or scooter rides, as the AKC encourages owners to take their dog out for a walk, bike ride or simply throw a ball to them outside in the yard. Staffies love trying to keep up with their owner as long as there's a chance to recover afterwards. The breed will need plenty of chance to sleep and rest when the activity is over, with the AKC adding that they shouldn't be overworked.

Tommy's owner regularly shares clips of the dog's adorable antics, ranging from one of their many outings to just enjoying some downtime at home. Wherever they may be together, Tommy certainly seems to enjoy being alongside his family.

Layered over the TikTok video, the caption reads that his owners wanted to "make it a priority to give [their] dog an amazing life." That dedication to build Tommy's confidence and fuel his love for adventure has amazed many social-media followers, who love seeing all the fun things that he takes on.

Many people have commented on the post to praise Tommy's owner for allowing the pup to try so many new hobbies, and some feeling that his activity levels put them to shame.

One comment reads: "You're an amazing owner."

Another person wrote: "Thank you for giving him this fun in his life. Enjoy each."

One TikTok user couldn't believe how active Tommy is, as they wrote: "He has a better life than me."

Newsweek reached out to @tommybluestaff via email for comment.

