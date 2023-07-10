Moment Dog Realizes Foster Puppy Is Chewing His Tail Delights Internet

Social media users are loving how irritated this older dog was with the new puppy once he finally realized what she was chewing, with many declaring that he must understand English.

The TikTok video was posted by Emily Pincofski (@epincofski) showing Winston and the new foster puppy lying beside each other on the couch, at her home in Port Wentworth, Georgia. When Pincofski woke Winston up to say, "she's chewing on your tail," he immediately turned his head to stare at the small puppy in anger.

After being on the receiving end of Winston's incredibly stern look, the foster puppy tried to roll away and didn't dare make eye contact with the furious dog. The hilarious interaction has generated plenty of attention online, with more than 3.9 million views and 1.1 million likes in just three days.

Winston glared at the puppy as soon as he realized what she was chewing. The foster puppy quickly put the tail down and tried to avert her gaze when Winston glared at her. @epincofski

Just like babies and young children, puppies are growing every day and they're always having to learn new things. So, when a new puppy is welcomed into the family, the older dog will undoubtedly try to teach them their ways and lay down some rules.

As explained by the American Kennel Club (AKC), at first puppies will look for another puppy to play with, but when they don't have that then they resort to playing with the adult dog instead. In this case, Winston certainly didn't appreciate being involved.

Advice from the AKC to integrate a new dog into the fold is to take the dogs on walks together, supervising all their interactions and separating the two dogs if it gets out of hand. Once the dogs have spent adequate time together, allowing them to have time apart is equally important to avoid the dogs becoming overwhelmed.

It's not just these two dogs that Pincofski cares for, as she also has another dog and a cat at home too, even joking on TikTok that it's like "running a zoo."

Since the video of Winston unwittingly allowing the puppy to chew his tail went viral, TikTok users have loved how quickly he turned around once his owner made him aware. With over 3,000 comments on the video already, many TikTok users have speculated whether it's possible for dogs to actually understand human speech, given how immediate Winston's reaction was.

One comment reads: "Secret's out now! They can speak our language."

Another person wrote: "Wow he definitely understood everything that you said."

"Winston gave her the death stare," commented one TikTok user.

