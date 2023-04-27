Incredible Moment Passerby Films Heroic Dog Saving Pup Stuck at Sea

A video capturing the moment a dog "saves" another pup in Australia that appeared to be stuck at sea has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 2.4 million views at the time of writing.

The clip shared by @rohullahraz, a TikToker based in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, showed a dog plunging into the water, swimming towards a pup in the distance that was standing on a surfboard.

A caption shared with the post read: "Incredible moment hero dog saves another dog."

The dog in the video appeared to grab a cord attached to the board with its mouth and used it to pull the stranded dog towards what appeared to be a docking area.

As heroic as the moment captured in the latest video might have seemed, can dogs sense danger or an emergency?

It's unknown whether the dog in the latest clip was aware that the pup at sea was in need of its help and acted accordingly. But trained search and rescue dogs can help locate lost or missing people.

"These dogs are super-athletes that have the highest level of training a dog can receive," says Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, an international rescue dog organization.

But perhaps the dog in the latest video may have been prompted to jump in the water by a distressed looking owner seeing their pup at sea.

A May 2012 study in the journal Animal Cognition found that when a "stranger pretended to cry, rather than approaching their usual source of comfort, their owner, dogs sniffed, nuzzled and licked the stranger instead."

"Dogs observe a social situation and read our body language," veterinarians Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt said in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

"Our dogs understand our emotions and communicate their understanding without us saying anything. When they gather this visual information and add it to our tone of voice when we do speak, they can communicate with us."

They explained that "part of a dog's ability to understand human emotions stems from the centuries-long relationship between humans and canines," which has allowed them to pick up on human tendencies and "relate to us innately."

Some users on TikTok were wondering how the stranded pup managed to get itself onto the water.

In a later comment, the original poster explained that someone had "chucked the surfboard" onto the water and "the dog got out on a surfboard without human help..."

The heroic dog in the latest video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok.

User weratedogs wrote "what a hero," while ashley said the dog was swimming "against the current too."

Deedee2021 said the pup in the video was the "cutest life saver ever."

In a later comment, the original poster said: "We need more of these for lifeguards, especially in summer."

User ACR said: "We don't deserve dogs. They are too good for us."

Beth Walsh noted: "This is why I'll choose my dog over anyone."

