Dog Stealing Owner's Dinner From Kitchen Goes Viral: 'Not Even Bothered'

A dog named Bear has left internet viewers in stitches after a video of him getting caught stealing dinner from the pan, and not even bothering to stop, went viral on social media.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok in September by the dog's owner, under the username @adventures_with_bigbear. It shows the Rottweiler standing on his hind legs by the stove, as he steals his owner's dinner right from the pan.

As Bear's owner gets closer to him while filming the scene, the Rottweiler appears to be completely unbothered by his presence and even continues eating dinner from the pan. The hilarious post, which quickly gained hundreds of thousands of viewers, comes with a caption that reads: "Any opportunity is [an] opportunity!"

Dogs are big eaters, so no wonder they try to steal food every chance they get. However, luckily for dog owners, there are ways you can teach your pet to leave your food alone.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that the first thing you should do is remove the opportunity. Make sure that you don't leave food lying around in places that are easy for your dog to reach, like on the counter.

If you see dogs in the kitchen trying to get a taste of your dinner, instead of punishing your pet, teach them to go to a different place, and reward them with a snack for obeying. This way, says the AKC, your dog will realize that it is easier to obey and get a treat than it is to steal.

You should also teach your dog commands like "leave it," which is especially important if your pet has stolen something potentially harmful to him.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 389,000 views and more than 5,700 likes on the platform.

One user, Ny's Beauty and Wellness, commented: "I remember when my rottie was about 2, he did exactly this behind my back with a plate of grated cheese, I'll never forget the look on his face!" And Mvmissv posted: "Dog was not even bothered."

User455491405029 wrote: "was like I couldn't wait to eat today are just give it a taste now." And Dave85 added: "I can see who wears the pants in your house."

Newsweek reached out to @adventures_with_bigbear, for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

