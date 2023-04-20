'Dogs Are Children': Woman Shares Bulldog's Bed That's Fit for a Toddler

Many dogs are considered part of the family, and this bulldog is certainly no exception—her owner has treated her pampered pet to a special doggy bedroom, complete with a toddler-sized bed.

TikTok user @nybulldogsisters shared the incredible moment when her bulldog, Phoebe, walked into her own bedroom and tested out her brand new bed. Of course, no bed would be complete without some finishing touches, so Phoebe's luxury dog bed even has a blanket, a cushion, and some toys to make it feel extra special.

The viral video has been a hit on social media since it was posted on April 13, with 846,000 views so far. The caption reads: "When it's time to get [your] 1st born her own bedroom," and it seems like Phoebe is loving her new dog-friendly space.

After sharing the adorable video online, Phoebe's besotted owner, Feng Hsiu spoke to Newsweek about how much she enjoys showering her dogs with gifts and love.

Phoebe trying out her new bed. The spoiled bulldog has become a viral hit after checking out her new bedroom. @nybulldogsisters

It's no secret that there's a growing trend to spoil pets these days, and in some instances even treat them like children.

In 2020, spending in the pet industry exceeded $100 billion for the first ever time, with dogs being the second-most expensive pet to own. On average, dog owners spend around $498 on their pups in a year, but it's likely that Hsiu spends more than that.

A toddler bed isn't the first lavish gift that Hsiu, from New York, has bought her lucky dogs, as she's previously bought them a children's car to ride around in too.

"Phoebe loves having her own toddler bed," Hsiu told Newsweek. "We spoil our dogs a lot in our house. In the past, we've even bought the dogs their own car.

"Dogs are children, but just with fur instead."

Since sharing the video of Phoebe climbing onto her new bed, Hsiu has been flooded with likes and comments on the video. Although she wasn't expecting the video to go viral, she says that many followers have praised how much she spoils the bulldogs.

"We've had a lot of reaction and love from supportive dog owners," she added.

There are over 500 comments on the TikTok video already, as one impressed person commented: "We need a room tour."

Another person wrote: "It's hard not spoiling bulldogs, they are so sweet and affectionate. They make it so easy to give them everything," and Hsiu clearly agreed, as she wrote: "Here's my money" in response.

