Funny

'Dogs Are Children': Woman Shares Bulldog's Bed That's Fit for a Toddler

By
Funny Dogs Pets TikTok Viral

Many dogs are considered part of the family, and this bulldog is certainly no exception—her owner has treated her pampered pet to a special doggy bedroom, complete with a toddler-sized bed.

TikTok user @nybulldogsisters shared the incredible moment when her bulldog, Phoebe, walked into her own bedroom and tested out her brand new bed. Of course, no bed would be complete without some finishing touches, so Phoebe's luxury dog bed even has a blanket, a cushion, and some toys to make it feel extra special.

The viral video has been a hit on social media since it was posted on April 13, with 846,000 views so far. The caption reads: "When it's time to get [your] 1st born her own bedroom," and it seems like Phoebe is loving her new dog-friendly space.

After sharing the adorable video online, Phoebe's besotted owner, Feng Hsiu spoke to Newsweek about how much she enjoys showering her dogs with gifts and love.

Bull dog gets her own toddler bed
Phoebe trying out her new bed. The spoiled bulldog has become a viral hit after checking out her new bedroom. @nybulldogsisters

It's no secret that there's a growing trend to spoil pets these days, and in some instances even treat them like children.

In 2020, spending in the pet industry exceeded $100 billion for the first ever time, with dogs being the second-most expensive pet to own. On average, dog owners spend around $498 on their pups in a year, but it's likely that Hsiu spends more than that.

A toddler bed isn't the first lavish gift that Hsiu, from New York, has bought her lucky dogs, as she's previously bought them a children's car to ride around in too.

"Phoebe loves having her own toddler bed," Hsiu told Newsweek. "We spoil our dogs a lot in our house. In the past, we've even bought the dogs their own car.

"Dogs are children, but just with fur instead."

Since sharing the video of Phoebe climbing onto her new bed, Hsiu has been flooded with likes and comments on the video. Although she wasn't expecting the video to go viral, she says that many followers have praised how much she spoils the bulldogs.

"We've had a lot of reaction and love from supportive dog owners," she added.

There are over 500 comments on the TikTok video already, as one impressed person commented: "We need a room tour."

Another person wrote: "It's hard not spoiling bulldogs, they are so sweet and affectionate. They make it so easy to give them everything," and Hsiu clearly agreed, as she wrote: "Here's my money" in response.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC