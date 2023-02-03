Giant Fluffy Dog's Morning Hair Delights Internet: 'Had a Ruff Night'

There is no disguising when Jackson, the Great Pyrenees, has been asleep—his incredible bed head is a real giveaway as static makes his fur stick up, giving him a very disheveled look.

Breanna Malvicino walked in to find Jackson lying in bed looking incredibly tired, and she couldn't help but notice the dog's out-of-control fur. Malvicino posted the video on her TikTok account, @breannanicolemalv, showing the moment she walked into the room to wake Jackson up with a lively "good morning".

After the Great Pyrenees lets out a huge and much-needed yawn, his owner says to him, "Did you just wake up?" and asks him to give her a paw, which he gladly does despite still looking half-asleep.

Since the adorable video has gone viral on TikTok, 23-year-old Malvicino spoke to Newsweek about Jackson's bed hair: "It happens randomly, especially in the winter when the air is dry, and it becomes static. It just cracks me up and makes me smile because I love him so much!"

Dogs like Jackson with long fur tend to need more regular grooming to keep their coats clean and hygienic. Thankfully for owners like Malvicino, the American Kennel Club [AKC] offers helpful tips for giving dogs a well-needed groom every now and then.

They suggest "several brushing sessions a week" to keep the coat clean and neat with a pin brush for dogs with long fur. While the AKC also suggest regular baths, it's important not to wash dogs too frequently as this can remove the natural oils from their fur, causing the coat to become dry. If the coat does get too dry and coarse, it's more likely to go static.

Since posting the video on TikTok on January 6, Jackson's chaotic mane has earned him plenty of appreciation online, as many social media users have liked and commented on the post. The video now has more than 860,000 views and over 187,000 likes on TikTok, which Malvicino certainly wasn't expecting.

"We've had a lot of response! It's way more than I ever expected. Between all of his videos he has well over 3.5 million views now. Everyone loves him so much! We hope to get even more of an audience one day," she told Newsweek.

With over 1,000 comments on the video so far, many people commented on how relatable the bed hair situation is, as one person wrote: "If I wake up looking like that don't talk to me for at least twenty minutes", while another TikTok user wrote: "that's what my hair looks like."

Meanwhile other users were quick to joke about Jackson's ragged appearance, as one amused commenter put: "he had a ruff night", which has earned the comment over 300 likes.

There's no doubt that Jackson's new followers will hope he continues to wake up on the wrong side of the bed so they can see more of his bed hair.

