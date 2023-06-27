Watch Dog's Hilarious Reaction When She's Caught 'Spying' on Neighbors

When this nosy dog was caught spying on her neighbors in the back yard, she amazed her owner by trying to play it cool and direct her fascination towards the beautiful nature instead.

Getting a puppy isn't easy, and some owners will quickly try to dispel any unwanted behaviors they notice. Unfortunately for Nataliya from Germany, her 11-month-old Maltipoo, Mia, is already showing a love for "spying on" her neighbors whenever they're outside.

Nataliya, who doesn't wish to disclose her full name, was stunned to see how inquisitive Mia was when she rushed outside to eavesdrop, telling Newsweek that "she immediately runs to the door" as soon as she hears the neighbors.

Despite being very indiscrete while watching them for "more than five minutes," Mia tried to pretend she was more interested in the beautiful foliage rather than her neighbor's conversation.

Mia was caught eavesdropping on the neighbors while they were outside. The "spying" dog has certainly bemused many social media users. @mia.mini.maltipoo

"I was sitting and watching her before I grabbed my phone and I started to record," Nataliya continued. "In the video I was asking her in German what she was doing, and then she pretending to enjoy the nature instead."

While Mia has most certainly taken an interest in her neighbors, it's unlikely that she can understand exactly what they're saying. With spoken language, VCA Animal Hospitals explains that dogs can usually understand regular words or commands, such as sit, stay, or walk and they know the associated tasks for these words.

However, that doesn't mean they're simply following their owner's speech word for word all of a sudden. Dogs will also decipher meaning through tone and body language—so if an owner says it's time for a walk in an excited tone, they know their owner is happy with them. But, if their owner shouts their name angrily with arms folded, it's probably not a good sign.

VCA Animal Hospitals continues by explaining that dogs process words or information in a similar way to human infants, who pick up on key words and body language, suggesting that dogs have the cognitive ability of a baby aged between six and 12 months.

Since bringing Mia home, Nataliya has loved seeing how much the Maltipoo loves people, children and animals.

Although she's trying to discourage her prying eyes from watching the neighbors, Nataliya couldn't resist posting the video of Mia on TikTok on her account @mia.mini.maltipoo. The clip was only posted on June 26, but it's already generated more than 25,000 views as people can't get enough of the cheeky pup.

Nataliya said: "She knows that I don't like her curious nose spying on other people. She is a very curious pup and always wants to know what's going on.

"I was laughing as I didn't expect that reaction from her, so I was happy that I recorded it and could share it with my community on social media. The best videos are always the spontaneous ones.

"It's amazing how social media can connect people from around the world through photos and videos, and we can appreciate it so much more. I love sharing funny videos of Mia with the world."

Mia's owner might not approve of the dog's spying, but TikTok users are in full support as over 2,700 people have liked the video already.

Among the comments on the post, one person responded: "Gorgeous. She is smelling the flowers and spying at the same time."

Another comment reads: "Mia got a PhD in pretending to be fascinated by nature!"

