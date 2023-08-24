Donald Trump Arrest Time Revealed as Airspace Closed for 'VIP' in Georgia

Authorities in Fulton County are expecting Donald Trump to surrender for his arrest over Georgia election interference allegations sometime Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed flight restrictions around the area above the Fulton County Jail, where the former president is due to appear for processing from 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

As noted by WTOC reporter Shea Schrader on X, formerly Twitter, the reason for the airspace closure around the the jail is because of "VIP movement."

Trump, who previously said he would "proudly" hand himself in on Thursday, is accused of 13 offenses under Fulton County DA Fani Willis' election interference investigation, including violation of the state's RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and conspiracy to commit forgery.

The former president has long denied all wrongdoings in connection to Willis' probe.

This is a breaking news story.