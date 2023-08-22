Donald Trump Bond Agreement: Read Bail Conditions in Full

Along with a $200,000 bond, Donald Trump has been handed restrictions in connection to charges he faces in Georgia under an investigation into alleged criminal attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The former president's bond was arranged by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Monday and is the first such requirement given to Trump in any of the four criminal cases he faces.

As well as the $200,000 bond, Judge McAfee told Trump that he is prohibited from attempting to intimidate any co-defendant or witness in the case or to "otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," or make "direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community," including in "posts on social media or reposts of posts" on social media platforms.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia state GOP convention on June 10, 2023, in Columbus. Trump has been handed a $200,000 bond as part of the Georgia election interference investigation. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump is accused of 13 offenses under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sprawling investigation, including charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to commit forgery, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has denied the allegations against him and has accused Willis of "election interference" with her probe.

Donald Trump's Bond Conditions in Full:

Trump and the 18 other co-defendants who were indicted as part of the Fulton County probe, including Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows and his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have been given a deadline of noon on Friday, August 25, to hand themselves in for processing.

Trump said on Truth Social that he will surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday. Trump also attacked Willis and her probe while defending his January 2021 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president asked him to "find" the 11,870 votes needed to beat President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, which triggered Willis' criminal inquiry.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History. In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for 'Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL," Trump wrote.

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

The former president also ridiculed the suggestion that he required a bond because of his profile in a separate social media post.

"The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me," Trump wrote. "I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight' risk— I'd fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir [Putin], never to be seen or heard from again.

"Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I'd be much better off flying commercial—I'm sure nobody would recognize me!"