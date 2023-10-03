Donald Trump's Behavior in Court Was Very Different to Outside, Photos Show

Two different Donald Trumps were in evidence during the first day of the former president's civil fraud trial on Monday, as he dialed up and down his rage barometer depending on where he was standing.

A docile Trump appeared somewhat subdued inside the courtroom, but his supporters, who had expected fireworks, were rewarded once the 77-year-old left the building during the lunchbreak. Outside the court, a grandstanding Trump unleashed a furious tirade against the judge, the clerk and the case in general.

Trump, who is campaigning for a second shot at the presidency and leads in the Republican polls ahead of next year's elections, attended the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday to hear the opening statements. He, sons Eric and Donald Jr. and the family's real estate firm, The Trump Organization, are all accused of fraudulently inflating the value of properties by billions of dollars to obtain financial perks, such as better loan terms and reduced tax bills. Trump, his sons, and the business deny all of the charges.

Donald Trump angrily gestures outside court during a lunchbreak on the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 2, 2023, in New York City.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on September 26 that Donald Trump had made false financial statements while valuing properties such as his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The trial will now assess other allegations as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit, including accusations about the falsification of business records and insurance fraud.

There is no jury in this trial because neither side requested one, and so the ruling will rest solely with the judge.

In a Sunday night post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed he would be at court on Monday and vowed to "fight for my name and reputation." But there was little sign of that initially, as Trump sat quietly with his lawyers, often hunched over listening silently as the case against him was outlined by the prosecution.

Donald Trump sits quietly with his attorneys inside the courtroom during civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, on October 2, 2023.

Photos taken inside the court room show Trump dressed in a navy suit and blue tie, sitting quietly and respectfully as the business of the court was conducted.

Only rarely did he show any signs of emotion or disagreement; occasionally he appeared to scoff or shake his head or roll his eyes, according to The Guardian newspaper.

His niece, Mary Trump, a vocal critic, mocked him for pouting. But, for the most part, sitting in front of the judge who Trump has previously called "deranged" and accused of conducting a "witch hunt," the former president was on his very best behavior.

Donald Trump calmly followed the proceedings as the civil fraud case was outlined against him in New York City, on October 2, 2023.

Things took a dramatic turn once the court broke for lunch, however.

As Trump stood on the court steps, he let rip against Engoron, who holds his fate in his hands.

Gone was the quiet man of the morning, replaced with an animated, combative Trump, who waved around sheets of paper, referred to himself in the third person, and unleashed a string of insults against the judge and the legal process.

"This is a rigged court," he alleged in front of the assembled cameras. "He's put there to do a job on Trump."

A combative Donald Trump gestures as he talks to members of the media outside the court room at the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of his civil fraud trial, in New York City on October 2, 2023.

He went on to accuse Engoron of being a "Democrat operative" and added: "This is a judge that should be disbarred. This is a judge that should be out of office. This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he's doing. He's interfering with an election and it's a disgrace."

Trump also attacked the attorney general, claimed Justice Department officials were orchestrating the legal battles against him, and even targeted a clerk he didn't name, but accused of trying to influence the judge.

"This guy's [the judge] getting away with murder. And his clerk should not be allowed to be in his ear with every single question. You should take a look at her. She hates Trump even more than he does."

Donald Trump was clutching several documents as he condemned the judge and the trial itself outside the courtroom in New York City on October 2, 2023.

By the end of the day, Trump appeared to have mellowed again as he credited the judge with making a "very fair" statement regarding the statute of limitations.

Trump suggested that the statute of limitations would rule out much of the alleged evidence against him, which dated back to 2011, and claimed: "The way I interpret that... the statute of limitations is a very real thing in this country and that would kick out 80 per cent of this case, [it] would be over."

He added that: "It was a great credit to the court that the judge was willing to do this." It wasn't immediately clear whether Trump's belief that much of the case against him is now due to be tossed out is an accurate assessment that will be borne out in reality. The case continues.

Donald Trump gestures to make a point as he lays into the judge outside the courtroom at the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of his civil fraud trial, in New York City on October 2, 2023.

The business fraud case is far from the only legal battle facing the former president as he fights to get back into the White House.

In August, the Department of Justice indicted Trump on four counts in its investigation of the January 6 riots. The counts were conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. He was not indicted on charges related to insurrection. During his arraignment, the former president pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and a trial date hasn't yet been scheduled.