Donald Trump Reveals Hit List of Political Enemies He Has Taken Out

Donald Trump has posted a list of Republican lawmakers who he "strongly opposed and fought against" and who have since retired or are due to leave office.

Included in the former president's hit list of critics are House Republicans and Senators who voted to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the January 6 insurrection and who later announced they would not be running for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

The list, which Trump posted on Truth Social, also includes House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump who went on to lose their midterm or GOP primary races against candidates endorsed by the former president, such as Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Michigan's Peter Meijer and South Carolina's Tom Rice.

It is not just recent enemies that Trump decided to include. Also in the group of those he "fought against " is former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, one of the most vocal critics of the former president in the upper chamber who announced he would not be running for re-election in the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump, who has already announced he will run for president again in 2024, also included on the list former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who dropped out of the 2016 Republican presidential primary and has since become a prominent Trump critic.

Massachusetts' Charlie Baker, another Republican governor who frequently criticized Trump, is on the list after confirming he would be retiring from office. Baker was succeeded by Democrat Maura Healey in November's midterm election.

List of People Trump 'Strongly Opposed and Fought Against'

U.S. Senate

• Bob Corker — Retired

• Jeff Flake — Retired

• Ben Sasse — Resigned

• Pat Toomey — Retired

• Richard Burr — Retired

U.S. House

• Liz Cheney — Defeated

• Adam Kinzinger — Retired

• Tom Rice — Defeated

• Peter Meijer — Defeated

• Jamie Herrera Beutler — Defeated

• Fred Upton — Retired

• Anthony Gonzalez — Retired

• John Katko — Retired

• Justin Amash — Retired

• Mark Sanford — Defeated

Governors

• Charlie Baker — Retired

• John Kasich — Defeated

Trump posted the list while defending himself from accusations that it was his endorsed candidates, which included extremists and 2020 election deniers, that cost the GOP in November's general elections.

Many people, including some within the GOP, blamed the wave of Trump-backed candidates who lost their midterm election across the country for the GOP failing to retake control of the Senate and only achieving a slim majority in the House.

In a previous Truth Social post on January 1, Trump listed all his endorsed candidates who went on to win their Senate races, such as J.D. Vance in Ohio and Markwayne Mullin in Oklahoma, as well as a number of incumbents who would be heavily favored to win their elections regardless.

In another social media post, Trump wrote "it wasn't my fault" the GOP underperformed in November's elections and blamed those in the Republican Party who advocated for severe abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"It was the 'abortion issue,' poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters," Trump said.

"Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again."

The Republican National Committee has been contacted for comment.