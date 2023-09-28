Donald Trump Rally Trounced in Ratings by Republican Debate

Donald Trump's speech to Michigan autoworkers on Wednesday was viewed by fewer than half as many people as the second Republican presidential debate on Rumble, a video streaming platform launched as an alternative to YouTube and popular with many right-leaning content providers. The two events took place simultaneously, with the GOP frontrunner opting to skip an official debate for the second time.

In total the debate, broadcast by the Republican Party, received 1.25 million views on Rumble versus 522,000 for Trump speech, which was shared on his official channel.

This reverses what happened at the first Republican debate, on August 23, which received fewer views than Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson, which was broadcast the same day on X, formerly Twitter. Different weightings were used.

Carlson's X interview with Trump was viewed more than 100 million times within four hours and has since accumulated over 266 million views according to the platform's own figures. By contrast 12.8 million people watched the first GOP debate, which was broadcast on the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the Fox Nation streaming platform, according to Nielsen figures.

Trump would later claim it was the most watched interview in history, dethroning Oprah Winfrey's televised 1993 sit-down with Michael Jackson, which was viewed by 62 million people according to Nielsen.

He commented: "Wow, my interview with Tucker Carlson has turned out to be the single most watched video and interview in the history of the world, I guess. Such a great honor to have participated. 262 million views and counting.

"More than doubling the longtime reigning champ, the Oprah Winfrey interview of Michael Jackson."

However the comparison is far from exact as X counts anyone who saw the tweet Carlson put out containing the video of a view, even if they were just scrolling past on their timeline.

During his address to autoworkers on Wednesday Trump urged the leadership of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which is currently leading strike action against three of America's biggest carmakers, to support him.

He commented: "Your leadership should endorse me and I will not say a bad thing about them again."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally at Drake Enterprises, an automotive parts manufacturer, on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan. The rally received fewer than half the views on Rumble than the second Republican presidential debate. Scott Olson/GETTY

However UAW leader Shawn Fain condemned Trump before his visit, commenting: "I see no point in meeting with him because I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for. He serves a billionaire class, and that's what's wrong with this country."

President Joe Biden visited a UWA picket line on Wednesday to show solidarity with the striking workers.

Seven Republican presidential hopefuls took part in Wednesday's debate, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who polling indicates is Trump's closest rival for the 2024 GOP nomination.

DeSantis used the debate to hit out at Trump, commenting: "The former president, he's missing in action tonight. He's had a lot to say about that. He should be here explaining his comments to try to say pro-life protections are somehow a terrible thing."

During his address Trump suggested he has ruled his seven rivals out as possible running mates, stating: "I don't know, does anybody see any VP in the group? I don't think so."

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment using the press contact form on his official website.