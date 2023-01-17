Donald Trump's Rape Remarks in E. Jean Carroll Deposition—Read in Full

The deposition of Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought on by a woman who alleges he raped her has been unsealed, showing how the former president repeatedly insulted his accuser.

Trump was questioned under oath in October 2022 as part of the suit brought forward by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle columnist who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her at a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York in the mid-1990s.

Carroll is now suing Trump for remarks he made while denying the accusations, including stating in interviews, and later again via his Truth Social account, that she is "not my type."

Carroll is also suing the former president for battery after New York's Adult Survivors Act came into effect on November 24, 2022, which gives alleged adult sexual assault victims one year to bring lawsuits even if the statute of limitations has expired.

Trump's October deposition was released after a New York judge rejected Trump's "absurd" attempt to have the two lawsuits brought against him by Carroll dismissed.

The unsealed testimony reveals that Trump repeatedly insulted Carroll, including calling her a "nut job," "liar" and "mentally sick," and also suggested that she had enjoyed being sexually assaulted while misinterpreting comments she made during a 2019 interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Trump also defends his "not my type" remarks while being questioned by Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, and repeatedly denies allegations the rape took place.

Read Donald Trump's Rape Remarks Made During Deposition:

[This transcript has been edited for clarity]

"Q: You say she completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City department store and within minutes swooned her. Do you see that?

"Trump: Yeah

"Q: What does 'swooned her' mean?

"Trump: That would be a word, maybe accurate or not, having to do with talking to her and talking to her—to do an act that she said happened, which didn't happen. And it's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F, and this would be a word that I used because I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word. And it didn't happen.

"Q: Okay. I was curious when I read this. So I looked up the word 'swoon' in the dictionary, and under the dictionary, it means 'to faint with extreme emotion.' That's not what you meant here?

"Trump: Well, sort of that's what she said I did to her. She fainted with great emotion. She actually indicated that she loved. Okay? She loved it until commercial break. In fact, I think she said it was sexy, didn't she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn't she say that?

"Q: So, sir, I just want to confirm: It's your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said that she loved being sexually assaulted by you?

"Trump: Well based on her interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that's what took place. And we can define that. You'll have to show that. I'm sure you're going to show that. But she was interviewed by Anderson Cooper, and I think she said that rape was sexy—which it's not, by the way. But I think she said that rape was sexy, and it was—she actually said things that were very strange, and then she was a different person after the—when he said 'We'll take a break right now We're going to take a break right now,' he didn't like what she was saying. He was very upset with what—and then she came back, and she was a much different woman in the second half, so to speak.

"Q: So, again, just so the testimony is clear, because you tend to give long answers. Is it your testimony, sir, that on Anderson Cooper she—'she' being E. Jean Carroll—indicated on the Anderson Cooper show that she loved it?

"Trump: If you see the front part of her interview, the first part of her interview, before Anderson—in a panic because she wasn't saying the right thing for him and for CNN—it was very hostile. In a panic he said we're going to station break. I think he said it twice. He wanted her to stop. He wanted her to stop talking. If you watch that interview—yeah. She said a lot of things in that interview, things that make her into a total liar.

"Q: And so the question I'm asking you is did she say in that interview that she loved being sexually assaulted by you?

"Trump: Well, she said something to that effect. I mean, you'll have to take a look at the interview yourself. I believe she said rape was sexy, to which Anderson Cooper is dying. He's saying let's get to a commercial break immediately. I think you better watch the interview. I'm sure you have, but you better watch the interview."

"Q: In the interview when Ms. Carroll talked about rape being sexy, isn't it true that she said that's a view that many other people hold?

"Trump: Oh, I don't know. I mean, I don't know. All I know is I believe she said rape is sexy or something to that effect, but you'll have to watch the interview. It's been a while.

"Q: And just to clarify, I think you said a few minutes earlier that you used the word 'swooned' as a synonym for—you said the F word—for sexual intercourse?

"Trump: Yeah. That's because that's what she said.

"Q: What do you mean? She never used the word 'swooned.'

"Trump: No. She said that I did something to her that never took place. There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job.

"Q: Okay. Then you go on to say in the statement: 'And while I am not supposed to say it, I will.' Why were you not supposed to say it?

"Trump: Because it's not politically correct to say she's not my type. Yeah. Because it's not politically correct to say it, and I know that, but I'll say it anyway. She's accusing me of rape, a woman that I have no idea who she is. It came out of the blue. She's accusing me of rape—of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst charge. And you know it's not true too. You're a political operative also. You're a disgrace. But she's accusing me and so are you of rape, and it never took place. And I will tell you I made that statement, and I said, while it's politically incorrect, she's not my type. And that's 100 percent true. She's not my type.

"Q: And when you say 'not my type'...The point of saying she's not my type is to persuade people that you didn't rape her because she wasn't attractive enough; correct?

"Trump: When I say she's not my type, I say she is not a woman I would ever be attracted to. There is no reason for me to be attracted to her. I just—it's not even meant to be an insult. There's no way I would ever be attracted to her. Now, some people would be attracted to her perhaps. I would never be attracted to her. So in addition to the fact that it never happened, never could happen—so I say it's politically incorrect to say essentially she's not my type on top of everything else."