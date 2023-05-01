Dylan Mulvaney Says She's Got Her 'Groove Back' After Bud Light Fiasco

Dylan Mulvaney said she's got her "groove back" following backlash over her partnership with Bud Light.

Last month, the transgender influencer promoted a contest for the brand on Instagram and revealed she received a can of beer with her face on it to celebrate her transition. The 26-year-old—who boasts 1.8 million followers on Instagram and another 10.8 million followers on TikTok—rose to fame for her "365 Days of Girlhood" series.

After posting the sweepstakes, Mulvaney was hit with hateful messages, largely from conservatives who slammed the brand's decision to partner with a trans woman.

Many celebrities took sides on the matter, with Kid Rock urging his followers to boycott the beer company while shooting a stack of Bud Light cases. Country star Travis Tritt banned Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch's products from his tour. Others, however, including Paris Hilton and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have shared messages of support for Mulvaney on social media.

Dylan Mulvaney poses at the 2022 Outfest L.A. LGBTQ+ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, on July 14, 2022. Inset: A sign disparaging Bud Light is seen along a country road on April 21, 2023, in Arco, Idaho. The TikTok influencer says she got her "groove back" after receiving backlash for partnering with the beer brand. Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb; Inset) Natalie Behring/Getty Images/Getty Images

On Sunday, Mulvaney posted a slew of photos on Instagram from her Allure magazine photo shoot wearing a series of glamorous looks, and said, "Getting my groove back. Thank you Allure for this fab shoot/putting me on the A-list!!" She was showered with love in the comments from supporters.

Previously, the actress broke her silence on the criticism in a TikTok video.

"I'm doing OK. I'm trying this new thing where I don't pressure myself to share anything before I'm ready," she said to her followers in the lengthy clip. "And I'm actually sitting with my emotions, not reacting, waiting to respond—and shockingly, I can't recommend it more. Like, therapy is paying off here, people!"

Mulvaney continued, "I don't know if reincarnation is a thing, but in my next life, I would love to be someone non-confrontational, and uncontroversial. God, that sounds nice!"

"The good news is that the people pleaser in me has nearly died because there's no way of winning over everyone. But if you're still around, I am, too," she said.

Despite calls to boycott Bud Light, an exclusive poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek revealed that 88 percent of people who previously bought Bud Light would continue to do so and 53 percent supported the brand's partnership with Mulvaney.

That being said, restaurant pours of Bud Light have dropped 6 percent, according to data compiled by BeerBoard.

