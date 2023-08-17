Internet in Tears at Elderly Neighbor 'Stealing' Kisses With Dog Over Fence

A viral video of a grieving man kissing his neighbor's American bully dog has reduced the internet to tears.

The heartfelt moment was captured by @lacey_hutchison, who was peeking through her blinds when she saw her dog lapping up the love in the backyard.

The on-screen text added to the TikTok clip says: "When you catch your elderly neighbor stealing kisses off your XL Bully through the blinds."

Hutchison's heart isn't the only one that has melted as the video has racked up 1.8 million views and over 346,000 likes since it was shared on August 12.

The short interaction between the two is likely to have had a lasting positive effect on the man. One study, published in the journal PLOS One, found petting dogs not only makes people more sociable but boosts their mood too. The study also revealed the effect persists after the dogs are no longer present, but is reduced when they are replaced with stuffed animals.

There's no denying animals can be a great source of comfort and support for humans. In fact, interacting with animals has been shown to decrease stress-related hormones and to lower blood pressure, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Newsweek has previously shared multiple articles highlighting the amazing work carried out by specially trained dogs that are educated to help people with certain disabilities.

Like Koa, a Dalmatian, who is trained to help stop her owner suffering from a panic attack and Fossy, an army veteran's dog who helps her owner manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

While Hutchinson's dog isn't trained to be a service or support dog, it seems like he is a natural. The on-screen text says: "I think he needed some furry cuddles" and it's like the dog felt the same as he can't stop licking the man's face while standing on his hind legs for a hug.

So far, the video has racked up 2,300 comments—many of which are suggestions for the duo to form a closer bond.

One user said: "Let him 'babysit' even if that means you're cleaning the house. I'm sure he'll love the company and friendship that could come with it."

Another suggested the neighbor walks her dog and someone else said: "He can borrow him for cuddles right."

"I don't care what anyone else says, but love from an animal hits different. It's like I feel it in my entire soul," commented another person.

