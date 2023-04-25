Funny

Female Retriever Hilariously Proves Theory Lady Dogs Are More 'Judgmental'

A golden retriever from Toronto named Raya recently went viral on social media after her owner shared a clip of her looking very judgemental while explaining how a study from Japan found that dogs actually do judge you.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday under the username Rayathegoldo, Raya can be seen featured in many different judgemental poses, as the caption explains:

"Researchers in Japan found that dogs, particularly lady dogs, are judgemental of their owners when we make mistakes or act weird." It was followed by: "We needed research on this..?"

dog judge you, especially girls
A file photo of a confused golden retriever. A study has found that dogs judge you, especially if they're females. Getty Images

A study carried out earlier in October by researchers from the Kyoto University in Japan, found that dogs actually do judge humans for their mistakes and tend to stick to people who are more able to fulfill tasks for them, although this theory is only true for female dogs as males in the study were found to be less judgemental.

Researchers showed dogs two different people, one "competent" and one "incompetent," trying to open a container with food and found out that female dogs were more likely to approach the "competent" person, disregarding the "incompetent" one who was struggling to remove the lid, suggesting that female dogs make conscious decisions about who to approach when they're in need.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 1.8 million views and 145,800 likes.

@rayathegoldo

We needed research on this..?😂

♬ original sound - Maria Leyva

One user, Bigbenisdaman, commented: "Can confirm, gets judgy-eyed a lot." And Laura said: "Can confirm, bombastic side eye." Ada added: "If my dog doesn't like me, he's free to get a job and move out whenever he wants." And catfishblanch joked: "Does she bite? Worse, She judges you."

Void wrote: "I did not need a scientist to tell me this." And Just little old me said: "Oh I know this from my frenchie she's constantly judging." Otis joked: "always the ladies." xXNickyXx added: "Dogs have a sense of humour. They will join in on the fun when they understand it."

Another user, maryrosepetrecca, commented: "I'm weird all the time with my name dog. He just joins in. Thinks it's fun. Same when I had a female do I don't think so." And Dewey_rocks said: "It's true my dog is constantly side-eyeing me and loudly exhaling like what's your problem lil guy I legit wish I was you sometimes."

LJL wrote: "Can confirm, I feel like my dog tolerates me cause I buy her her fav snacks." And Madison said: "Oh I know. I have 6 they all got an attitude." _camiolmos added: "My dog side eyes me over EVERYTHING."

Newsweek reached out to Rayathegoldo for comment via TikTok. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

