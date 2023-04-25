Florida Bill Would Allow DeSantis to Run in 2024 Without Resigning

A new bill making its way through the Florida state government would remove one of the key pressures on Governor Ron DeSantis in pursuing his widely expected presidential bid.

An amendment was added to a bill making its way to the Florida State Senate, SB 7050, exempting elected officials in the state from having to resign their current office should they run for president or vice president. Under the state's current laws, officials are required to resign from their current position when they decide to run for a new one, leaving them without any sort of office should their bid fail.

The bill, which is scheduled to go before the Florida State Senate on Wednesday per its Special Order Calendar, has been widely interpreted as the state government clearing the way for DeSantis to make a bid for the White House in 2024. With the new rules in place, he would be able to continue on as governor of Florida, a role in which he has seen considerable electoral success.

HERE IT IS: a newly introduced amendment to an elections bill in the Florida Senate, which would clarify that -- if @GovRonDeSantis deicides to run for president -- he would NOT have to resign. pic.twitter.com/kToc3IpjLX — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) April 25, 2023

DeSantis, a Republican, has yet to officially declare his candidacy for presidency, but reports suggest that he plans to do so sometime this spring. The former congressman has been seen as a rising star in the GOP since being sworn in as the governor of Florida in 2019, with his decisive reelection in last year's midterm elections leading many to dub him the future of the party and a clear candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023, in North Charleston, South Carolina. A new Florida bill would allow DeSantis to maintain his governorship while running for president, should he choose to do so. Sean Rayford/Getty

The governor's prospects have, however, dwindled in recent weeks. A recent NBC News poll found that former President Donald Trump maintains a double-digit lead over DeSantis among Republican voters. Insider reports have also suggested that his social skills have begun to sow doubt about his viability on a national stage, and that his consistent focus on culture war issues has started to turn off some major Republican figures.

The modification to Florida's election laws in this manner has been long in the making, with allies of the governor voicing support for such a change as far back as November. Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo told Politico in an interview that they viewed the idea positively.

"If an individual who is Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it," Passidomo said. "I really do. That's a big honor and a privilege, so it is a good idea."

The Florida state government has made this change in past, removing the resignation requirement in 2008 when then-Governor Charlie Crist was very nearly chosen as John McCain's running mate. The requirement was later reinstated in 2018.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis's press office via email for comment.