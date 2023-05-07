Fox News Co-Host Predicts Joe Biden Will Win for This Reason

Fox News co-host Geraldo Rivera predicted on Saturday that President Joe Biden will win reelection in 2024 due to the Republican Party's support for laws restricting abortion rights.

Rivera is the latest Republican to sound the alarm about the party's stance on abortion being a losing position among the electorate, as some conservatives warn embracing strict abortion bans turns away swing voters. Abortion rights reemerged as a major issue for millions of voters after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that guaranteed abortion rights across the country, last summer, allowing states to make their own laws surrounding the medical procedure.

Republican-led states quickly moved to place limitations or outright bans on abortion, but some in the party are warning about backlash from moderate voters over the issue. Republicans underperformed or lost in several key elections after the Court's decision, including underwhelming results during the midterms that many critics have attributed to abortion.

Rivera took to Twitter on Saturday to share an anecdote that he believes illustrates why abortion is a losing issue for Republicans

Fox News co-host Geraldo Rivera speaks during an appearance on the Dan Abrams Show in New York City on November 1, 2018. Rivera issued a new warning to Republicans about President Joe Biden's chances of victory in the 2024 election on Saturday. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

He referred to the case of Marcus Silva, who sued three of his ex-wife Brittni Silva's friends who helped her obtain an abortion by using pills last year. Reproductive right advocates have pointed to the lawsuit to express concerns about privacy in the wake of the overturning of Roe. According to The New York Times, Brittni Silva has previously accused her ex-husband of "emotionally abusive behavior."

Rivera tweeted out that stories like this will boost Biden's reelection bid, as Biden has presented himself as a staunch supporter of abortion rights while casting his GOP opponents of embracing extreme positions on the issue that are out of touch with the average voter.

"A Texas man sued 3 women for $1 million each after they helped his wife obtain an abortion last summer using pills-reports the NYT. The guy had a history of alleged abusive behavior, and his wife was attempting to obtain a divorce. This is why Biden will win," Rivera wrote.

Republicans Raise Concern About Party's Abortion Position

His remarks are the latest indication that abortion remains a difficult issue for Republicans, with other Republicans urging the party to move toward the center on the issue.

Representative Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican who identifies as "pro-life" but has sought to find common ground on the issue, previously told Newsweek that women voters in her swing district do not support extreme positions on the medical procedure.

"They want a middle ground approach that protects life by setting reasonable limits while also protecting women. They want access to birth control but also want resources for when unplanned pregnancies occur. This is something we can do, and if the GOP wants to win national elections anytime soon, then women cannot continue to be ignored. Women are watching," she said last month.

Abortion Could Be Key 2024 Issue

Abortion is expected to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential race, and Biden has been sharply critical of Republican-leaning states implementing restrictions on it.

Republicans running in the 2024 presidential primary have largely embraced anti-abortion policies, though differences do exist among the candidates. Former President Donald Trump, who has embraced varying stances on abortion, has warned his party against going too far on the issue.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—who has not yet announced a presidential bid, but is seen as the Republican with the best chance of defeating Trump—has embraced stronger anti-abortion policies. He recently signed a law that would ban most abortions in the state after six weeks.