French Bulldog Thinks He's a Sheepdog in Hilarious Video: 'Dream Job'

A French bulldog has undergone a re-bark-able transformation to become the world's best sheepdog or, at the very least, the world's cutest.

To most people, the idea of a Frenchie herding livestock might sound barking mad. But Bree Garlick's pet pooch, Lync, has just put the "baa" into "barking" and his owner has got the footage to prove it.

In a video that's already been watched over 2.7 million times, Lync proves that, when it comes to French bulldogs, almost anything is paws-ible.

Lync the French Bulldog. He's rather be a sheepdog though. Bree_Garlick

"Our French bulldog doing sheep work," an onscreen caption reads over 11-seconds of Lync bounding around sheep pens, guiding the flock and, on a couple of occasions, climbing onto the back of his owner's livestock to get a better view of things.

"Anything the kelpie does, Lync thinks he can do better," Garlick wrote alongside the clip. Lync's efforts certainly fly in the face of the perception that small dogs are less obedient and harder to train than their larger canine counterparts.

However, this belief may come more out of preconception than any established fact. In a study published in the journal Applied Animal Behavior Science, 1,276 dog owners completed a survey on their pet's behavior.

Researchers found that respondents who had smaller dogs more often described them in negative terms, such as being less obedient, prone to aggression and occasionally anxious.

Yet these same dog owners were also found to be less consistent with their interactions than those who cared for larger canines. They engaged less in training and play activities, therefore positing the idea that owner behavior may have a large influence on how small dogs behave.

Even if Lync isn't as effective a sheepdog as his larger canine sibling, the very fact that he's able to engage in the process at all was impressive to many fellow Frenchie owners.

"We can barely get my Frenchie out of bed," one incredulous viewer wrote with another lamenting: "My Frenchie sleeps, snores and farts all day."

Others saw Lync's rise to the role of sheepdog as a symbolic one. "When you lie on the job application but still get the job," one TikToker commented, while another described it as the "dream job" of any self-respecting dog.

A third, meanwhile, was convinced Lync had another motive for wanting to get involved. "He is just there for the free rides." Elsewhere, a keen French bulldog fan expressed their hope that Lync's efforts would go some way to changing perceptions around the breed.

"These little guys are far more robust, agile and intelligent than people give them credit for," they said. For the time being though, he's happy having found a new "leash" on life.

