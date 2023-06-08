Sheepdog Forms Unlikely Bond With Wild Deer–And Becomes Best Friend

Dogs are known to be man's best friend. But one Shetland sheepdog in South Carolina has formed an unlikely friendship with a "lonesome doe" in the woods.

Keith Barns is the 85-year-old owner of two Shetland sheepdogs (also known as Shelties), 1-year-old Luka and 4-year-old Echo. He told Newsweek that Luka and his deer friend "Lonesome Doe" became friends over the summer after meeting around his home in Lake Murray, where he lives in the woods.

Barns said: "When Luka wouldn't come home when we called, he was more than likely sitting out in the woods with his 'friend'."

An image of a doe seen with Shetland sheepdog Luka (both pictured in the left) and a closeup of Luka (right) in the woods near the home of Keith Barns in Lake Murray, South Carolina. Barns told Newsweek that Luka and his deer friend "Lonesome Doe" became friends over the summer. Provided via Keith Barns

In a video shared with Newsweek, Luka appeared to sniff the doe and the female deer seemed unbothered by it, remaining still while she fed on the grass. The footage was captured by Barns' 57-year-old son Jeff.

The 85-year-old retiree said: "Notice that he [Luka] sniffs her hind leg, her front leg, her ear and her face. He even tries to see what she is chewing."

Could Luka and the doe have formed a genuine friendship? While it's hard to confirm the true nature of the interaction between these two animals, research has shown that dogs can form strong bonds with humans, as well as other canines.

A March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports found that "dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and that these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners."

Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder. In a January 2019 article for Psychology Today, he wrote: "It's obvious dogs and other nonhumans make friends with other nonhumans, there's solid scientific evidence they do so..."

Bekoff added: "Dogs certainly have the cognitive and emotional capacities to form deep and enduring friendships and they're surely smart enough to do so...

"A visit to a dog park or other places where dogs can run free and decide for themselves the individuals with whom they want to interact and how, shows they can form layered social interactions just like other animals," the professor wrote.

Barns said his two dogs spend lots of time chasing squirrels, birds, raccoons, rabbits and deer in the surrounding woods of his home.

"Sometimes, when they chase deer, the mature does will not run from the dogs. That's how Luka became attached to his friend. She wouldn't run, so he just sat down or laid down next to her. As time went on, he began to approach her and she allowed it," Barns added.

The dog owner said Luka and the doe would meet "all over the place." Whenever Luka saw her, "he just wandered over and said hello, or whatever dogs say to deer. This went on all late summer and fall."

On one occasion, the pair were spotted together around 30 feet from Barns. When he called Luka to come to him, and the pup wouldn't budge, Barns said: "The doe walked over to within 5 feet of me. Luka followed and I put his leash on to take him home. I could almost imagine her saying, 'Here is your boy.'"

The retiree said other deer have appeared around the home, coming as close as within 5 or 6 feet from them. He added that, of course, they can't confirm whether the doe that Luka interacted with was definitely "the same deer" each time. But "we think that that is the case."

Barns said: "When winter and deer season came, we didn't see her any more. So far, he hasn't befriended any other does. Perhaps, after fawning is over, he'll find his old friend or a new friend."

