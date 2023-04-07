Full List of Republicans Backing Bid to Erase Ban on Guns in Schools

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie on Thursday introduced a bill, with the support of 22 other House Republicans, to repeal a federal ban on guns in school zones, which would allow local governments and school boards to "unambiguously" set their own gun policies.

The national debate on gun control was reignited recently after a mass shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, which sent shock waves across the country. On March 27, six people were fatally shot at the Covenant School, including three 9-year-olds. Audrey Hale, 28, was shot and killed by the police after they arrived at the scene.

The Nashville attack is one of the hundreds of school shootings that have occurred over the past few years. The K-12 School Shooting Database, an independent research project, says that 103 school shootings have taken place so far in 2023, while 303 occurred in 2022.

GOP Representatives Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz walk to the House Chamber during the third day of elections for speaker on January 5. They are among the 22 House Republicans who are co-sponsors of the Safe Students Act, which would end the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Massie's bill, the Safe Students Act, was originally introduced in 2007 by former GOP Representative Ron Paul of Texas. It would end the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act, a 1990 law that prohibits any individual from knowingly possessing a firearm "at a place that the individual knows, or has reasonable cause to believe, is a school zone."

The act was ruled unconstitutional in 1995 by the Supreme Court, prompting lawmakers to amend the law the following year. No ruling has been made on the constitutionality of the amended law.

Families of mass shooting victims and the Biden administration continue to call for stricter gun control measures. But Republicans have said that placing more armed officers in schools and arming teachers will prevent mass shootings and that the reintroduced Safe Students Act may be a way to accomplish that.

Below are the 22 Republican House members who are co-sponsoring Massie's bill:

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma

Eric Burlison of Missouri

Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Warren Davidson of Ohio

Jeff Duncan of South Carolina

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Bob Good of Virginia

Paul Gosar of Arizona

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Harriet Hageman of Wyoming

Doug LaMalfa of California

Anna Paulina Luna of Florida

Tom McClintock of California

Mary Miller of Illinois

Alex Mooney of West Virginia

Barry Moore of Alabama

Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania

Matt Rosendale of Montana

Chip Roy of Texas

The bill has also drawn the support of gun rights advocates, including Patrick Parsons of the American Firearms Association. He said in a statement released by Massie's office that the Gun-Free School Zones Act allows more violence to occur at schools.

"More than three decades of evidence since the passage of the 'Gun-Free School Zones Act' shows us that those who wish to do harm to others specifically target schools because they know everyone there is a sitting duck. These 'gun free zones' don't work, they empower criminals and endanger students, teachers, and staff," Parsons said.

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said in the same statement that "so-called 'gun free' school zones have left our children utterly defenseless. Instead of 'protecting' our kids with a tin sign, let's defend them with something that makes a difference: a good guy with a gun.

"We're proud to support the Safe Students Act and we're lobbying everyone in Congress to join as a co-sponsor. It's time to protect America's most precious resource: our kids," Brown said.

Newsweek reached out for comment by email to Giffords, a pro-gun-control organization named after Gabrielle Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who was shot and wounded in a 2011 mass shooting.