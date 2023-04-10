Culture

Fyre Festival 2 is Happening, Says Creator Jailed for Fraud

By
Culture Music festival Fraud Prison Twitter

Fyre Festival will be going ahead once more, according to creator Billy McFarland.

The entrepreneur, who co-founded the luxury fraudulent music festival alongside rapper Ja Rule, set Twitter into a frenzy on Sunday evening.

"Fyre Festival II is finally happening," he tweeted. "Tell me why you should be invited."

McFarland was at the center of a high-profile scandal after ticketholders were promised a luxury music festival on Pablo Escobar's former private island in the Bahamas. The festival was scheduled to take place in April and May 2017 but was a notorious disaster, having issues with security, accommodation and food.

The now 31-year-old successfully swindled investors out of millions while pitching the event. In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to six years in prison, though was released early in March 2022. He was also ordered to pay back $26 million to investors.

Great Exuma Bahamas Drone Billy McFarland Galore
Undated image of a drone aerial view of anchored sailing yachts in emerald Caribbean sea, Stocking Island, Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Inset) Billy McFarland attends Galore X Magnises Fashion Week Valentines Day Dinner at Magnises Townhouse on February 14, 2015 in New York City. The fraudster said Fyre Festival II is happening. Yujie Chen; Inset Robin Marchant/WireImage/Getty Images

In an interview with Good Morning America in November, McFarland said he "messed up."

"I was so driven by this desperate desire to prove people right," he told ABC's Michael Strahan at the time. "I had these early investors, backers, employees and I think I was just so insecure that I thought the only way to prove myself to them was to succeed and that led me down this terrible path of bad decisions."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC