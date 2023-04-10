Fyre Festival 2 is Happening, Says Creator Jailed for Fraud

Fyre Festival will be going ahead once more, according to creator Billy McFarland.

The entrepreneur, who co-founded the luxury fraudulent music festival alongside rapper Ja Rule, set Twitter into a frenzy on Sunday evening.

"Fyre Festival II is finally happening," he tweeted. "Tell me why you should be invited."

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening.



Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

McFarland was at the center of a high-profile scandal after ticketholders were promised a luxury music festival on Pablo Escobar's former private island in the Bahamas. The festival was scheduled to take place in April and May 2017 but was a notorious disaster, having issues with security, accommodation and food.

The now 31-year-old successfully swindled investors out of millions while pitching the event. In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to six years in prison, though was released early in March 2022. He was also ordered to pay back $26 million to investors.

Undated image of a drone aerial view of anchored sailing yachts in emerald Caribbean sea, Stocking Island, Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Inset) Billy McFarland attends Galore X Magnises Fashion Week Valentines Day Dinner at Magnises Townhouse on February 14, 2015 in New York City. The fraudster said Fyre Festival II is happening. Yujie Chen; Inset Robin Marchant/WireImage/Getty Images

In an interview with Good Morning America in November, McFarland said he "messed up."

"I was so driven by this desperate desire to prove people right," he told ABC's Michael Strahan at the time. "I had these early investors, backers, employees and I think I was just so insecure that I thought the only way to prove myself to them was to succeed and that led me down this terrible path of bad decisions."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

