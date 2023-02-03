George Santos Says He 'Lied to Everyone' in Leaked Audio

George Santos admitted he had "lied to everyone else" during a conversation with a perspective employee, according to leaked audio obtained by Talking Points Memo (TPM).

The House Republican is battling calls to resign after it was revealed he'd fabricated large chunks of his resume, including having graduated from Baruch College, worked for leading Wall Street firms, and lost four employees in the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando.

Secretly recorded audio purportedly of Santos was given to TPM by Derek Myers, a former journalist who spent a week volunteering in his congressional office and had been seeking a permanent position.

Newsweek has not independently confirmed the recording is of Santos.

In the footage, a voice Myers identified as Santos admitted to lying, including to his chief of staff Charley Lovett.

He said: "I've obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else.

"And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people."

Newsweek has contacted George Santos for comment.