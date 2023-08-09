German Shepherd Doing Most Dramatic Snout Boop Leaves Internet in Stitches

Internet users are loving the intense way a pair of dogs initiate playtime, having a stare-off before doing the most-dramatic 'snout boop'.

TikTok user @fbombermommer shared the video of her two dogs on July 10. The footage shows Hope, the German shepherd, slowly stalking toward the other dog, named Captain America. Hope can be seen using every ounce of her hunting ability to sneak up on her prey, until they finally get close enough to boop each other's snouts. Once the drama has been created, then playtime can begin. Hope leaps away in excitement.

Since the video was posted, it has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and received over 202,000 likes. Hope's owner wrote on TikTok that her dog's behavior "scared the c***" out of her at the time, as she wasn't certain what was happening.

Hope is seen stalking towards her brother, Captain America, in the viral TikTok video. Their owner said in a subsequent TikTok video that the German shepherd often does this as a bullying tactic to initiate play. @fbombermommer

German shepherds are known for being one of the most protective and hard-working dog breeds out there. The American Kennel Club describes them as loyal, courageous, confident and highly intelligent. They may look intimidating and regal most of the time, but the AKC adds that they can also present as very aloof and have a rather silly nature at times.

As much as this breed loves to work, these dogs also need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep their minds occupied. Daily exercise and extensive play sessions will keep them content and enriched, avoiding any unwanted behaviors.

Many TikTok users responded to @fbombermommer's original post to suggest another hilarious audio to layer over the clip, to make it even funnier. Some also asked the owner to tell them what the dogs were doing, so she shared an update video on July 11 saying that it's "an adorable thing" that the pets do "as a way to initiate play."

While the owner loves seeing her dogs interact so playfully, she added that Hope, the German shepherd, can sometimes use this dramatic stalking and snout boop as a bullying behavior to intimidate her smaller companion.

Since it was posted, the video has received over 1,400 comments from bemused TikTok users, and many who loved Captain America's patience with his bigger sibling.

One comment reads: "they were having a staring contest and the German lost."

Another person commented: "sneak attack boop!"

"The older dog's like, bro I can see you," posted a third user.

