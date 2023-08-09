Funny

German Shepherd Doing Most Dramatic Snout Boop Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
Funny Dogs German Shepherd TikTok Viral

Internet users are loving the intense way a pair of dogs initiate playtime, having a stare-off before doing the most-dramatic 'snout boop'.

TikTok user @fbombermommer shared the video of her two dogs on July 10. The footage shows Hope, the German shepherd, slowly stalking toward the other dog, named Captain America. Hope can be seen using every ounce of her hunting ability to sneak up on her prey, until they finally get close enough to boop each other's snouts. Once the drama has been created, then playtime can begin. Hope leaps away in excitement.

Since the video was posted, it has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and received over 202,000 likes. Hope's owner wrote on TikTok that her dog's behavior "scared the c***" out of her at the time, as she wasn't certain what was happening.

Dogs doing dramatic snout boop
Hope is seen stalking towards her brother, Captain America, in the viral TikTok video. Their owner said in a subsequent TikTok video that the German shepherd often does this as a bullying tactic to initiate play. @fbombermommer

German shepherds are known for being one of the most protective and hard-working dog breeds out there. The American Kennel Club describes them as loyal, courageous, confident and highly intelligent. They may look intimidating and regal most of the time, but the AKC adds that they can also present as very aloof and have a rather silly nature at times.

As much as this breed loves to work, these dogs also need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep their minds occupied. Daily exercise and extensive play sessions will keep them content and enriched, avoiding any unwanted behaviors.

@fbombermommer

Scared the crap out of me!! #gsdoftiktok #gsd #gsdlove #hopeydope #hopeguidesme #sharkdog

♬ Jaws Theme - Troops Of Tomorrow

Many TikTok users responded to @fbombermommer's original post to suggest another hilarious audio to layer over the clip, to make it even funnier. Some also asked the owner to tell them what the dogs were doing, so she shared an update video on July 11 saying that it's "an adorable thing" that the pets do "as a way to initiate play."

While the owner loves seeing her dogs interact so playfully, she added that Hope, the German shepherd, can sometimes use this dramatic stalking and snout boop as a bullying behavior to intimidate her smaller companion.

Since it was posted, the video has received over 1,400 comments from bemused TikTok users, and many who loved Captain America's patience with his bigger sibling.

One comment reads: "they were having a staring contest and the German lost."

Another person commented: "sneak attack boop!"

"The older dog's like, bro I can see you," posted a third user.

Newsweek reached out to @fbombermommer via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC