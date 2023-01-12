German Shepherd From California Seeing Snow for the 1st Time Melts Hearts

A German shepherd's reaction to seeing snow for the first time has melted the hearts of internet users.

In a viral clip shared to @rockyivanov, a TikTok page dedicated to Rocky, the canine from California, the German shepherd appears to be scared of the snow at first, until he steps out of the house and doesn't look back.

The text, added to the montage of clips that show Rocky enjoying the snow, reads: "When you bring your California dog to the Midwest."

Why Do Dogs Love Snow?

As soon as Rocky stepped onto the fluffy snow, he seemed to be in love. He can be seen rolling around and scooping up mouthfuls.

"Snow likely has its own scent to dogs, and it may cover or enhance different scents whether they were laid before, during, or after the snow," Amelia Wieber said.

The Daily Paws Advisory Board member added: "Snow also gives dogs a new layer to dig through to find hiding critters and covered goodies, and any tracks left behind are easier to see and therefore follow.

Dogs like Rocky may enjoy the snow, but while it is safe to eat, owners should "pay special attention to what surface it's on and what might be mixed in with it," states The Daily Paws, a pet information website.

Snow Safety Tips

To ensure you and your canine have the best snowfall experience, it is important to follow these tips provided by Wieber:-

Explore with your pet on a long leash or off-leash in a fenced area.

Use a harness and leash if there are any frozen ponds to prevent your dog from falling through the ice.

Be aware of the animal's comfort level. Limping or shivering is your cue to go inside.

What Do the Comments Say?

The video has been over 200,000 times and racked up more than 22,000 likes.

One TikToker wrote: "My shepherd is absolutely obsessed with snow lol."

"Good luck, don't be able to get him back inside. My German Shepard looks at me like I'm crazy for not being outside with her," commented another user.

A third TikToker wrote: "He's like making snow angels mom," while another posted, "Dogs in [the] snow is a gift to us all."

This isn't the first time a dog in the snow has put a smile on internet users' faces. In December 2022, Newsweek shared a viral video showing a pair of dogs bracing the freezing cold weather to roll down a snowy hill.

