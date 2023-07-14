Internet in Tears as Giant Dog Hides in Closet During 'Scary' Thunderstorm

A video showing the reality of owning an anxious dog who's scared of thunderstorms has devastated many social media users.

Living with an anxious dog can be difficult, and Carissa Hurley, from Georgia, shared a video that highlights exactly how stressed out her huge Great Pyrenees can get, as he hides in the corner of a walk-in closet. As Jase could be seen peaking out from the rack of clothes, the caption on the TikTok video explained that "being a giant dog doesn't make storms less scary."

Since the video was posted on June 30, it has amassed over 703,000 views and more than 89,000 likes from supportive TikTok users. Seeing just how nervous Jase looked during the stormy weather has moved many social media users online.

A stock image of a Great Pyrenees lying down. A TikTok video showing Jase's terrified reaction to the thunder has gone viral online. Marta fernandez/Getty Images

Thunderstorms can be very loud and nerve-wracking for an anxious dog, but the American Kennel Club (AKC) offers some useful tips to help owners keep them as calm as possible. It's important for the dog to have a safe space to go to during a storm, which could be a crate, or a closet as in Jase's case.

Owners can also try to drown out the sounds of the storm by providing the dog with background noise. While the dog is inside its safe space, playing some calming noises can reduce the stimulation from the storm noises. The AKC recommends playing white noise, classical musical or even talking to the dog in a soothing tone.

If the dog becomes destructive or whimpers, it's important not to reprimand it for that behavior as it isn't being intentionally naughty. Some dogs might enjoy having a distraction, so another suggestion the AKC makes is for owners to try giving treats or toys to keep it occupied.

Undoubtedly, Hurley would have tried soothing Jase when she discovered him nervously hiding in the corner, as this isn't the first time this has happened. Alongside the viral video, Hurley wrote on the TikTok caption that "he just can't catch a break with these Georgia storms."

As a Great Pyrenees is one of the largest breeds, the viral clip has shown that a dog of any size can be afraid of storms—regardless of how big they are.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the video to share their own experiences with an anxious dog, and how they choose to help their pups.

One comment reads: "Oh my heart...they get so frightened with no understanding of context that it will be over soon."

Another person wrote: "Aww I have one, they don't know how big they are and they get scared of the easiest things."

Newsweek reached out to @carissahurley via email for comment.

