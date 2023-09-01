Go Inside the Redesigned Tesla Model 3

Images of the new, refreshed Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle (EV) has been revealed ahead of the model's official debut in Europe and China. This is the first time Tesla has chosen to launch a new vehicle outside the United States.

The new Model 3 will produced in China and sold in Europe, China and the Middle East.

It looks similar to the current Model 3, with this new design being akin to a mid-generation refresh that traditional automakers would push forward. It comes with a revised front bumper with a reimagined LED signature, has new aerodynamic wheels and is said to have a more streamlined body, which has lead to more all-electric range.

On the WLTP European test cycle, which has different parameters than the fuel economy testing the Environmental Protection Agency does in the U.S., the new Standard Range Model 3 can go 344 miles on a single charge and the dual-motor Long Range Model 3 can go 421 miles. Those numbers are an 11 percent increase.

The Tesla Model 3 comes with a gently redesigned body. Tesla

The Tesla Model 3 has slightly more range than the outgoing model. Tesla

The interior has been updated with improved materials which reduce wind and road noise, according to Tesla on X, formerly Twitter, The seats are now ventilated, they were previously only heated, and the dashboard-situated air vents have been reshaped.

Tesla also said the Model 3 will have a, "more refined and relaxed ride quality, thanks to a combination of stiffer body and updated suspension tuning."

Other changes include a new rear 8-inch touchscreen, for rear passengers to control climate and entertainment functions. The Model 3 no longer has stalks on the steering column for drive select and other functions as it was moved into the touchscreen. There are more speakers (17 instead of 14) and an improved Bluetooth microphone and connectivity.

Trunk space is up 1 cubic foot to 21 cubic feet total.

The Tesla Model 3 comes with more visual screen area thanks to a smaller bezel. Tesla

Tesla said it is taking orders and will make deliveries starting in the fourth quarter in China. It is also taking export orders from Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

European and Chinese consumer Tesla websites was the Performance version, which offers a Track mode, more cooling and regenerative braking along with torque vectoring.

The new model debuts as Tesla has made headlines for price changes and the forthcoming production of the Cybertruck. Tesla recently reduced the price of its Full Self-Driving Capability hands-on driver assist technology to $12,000 from $15,000 in the U.S. It also reduced the prices of its Model S Long-Range version to $76,630 for 405 miles of range. The Model S Standard Range was previously the least expensive at $80,130.

The Tesla Model 3 comes with new 18- and 19-inch wheel options. Tesla

The new Model 3 will see competition from the BMW i4 ($52,000), the Hyundai IONIQ 5 ($41,450) and the Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan ($74,900), among others.