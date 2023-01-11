Golden Globes Confronted the Dark Secret Hollywood Has Tried to Ignore

Although its critics say some are "terrified" to speak out against the Church of Scientology, comedian Jerrod Carmichael confronted the issue head-on at the 2023 Golden Globes.

He shocked audiences in the ceremony hall and viewers at home when he made a pointed reference to Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly has not been seen in public since August 2007, with many, including actress Leah Remini and the non-profit Aftermath Foundation, campaigning for an explanation.

One vocal opponent of Scientology and its members is vice-president of the Aftermath Foundation, Aaron Smith-Levin, who hopes the spotlight Carmichael has shone on the situation will inspire action.

Newsweek has asked representatives of the Church of Scientology, and the Scientology organization Sea Org for comment.

What Did Jerrod Carmichael Say?

Part way through the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday January 10, Carmichael performed a skit that started out lighthearted enough, but soon took a serious turn.

Struggling to carry three Golden Globes in his arms, the host started, "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned."

Cruise famously returned his Golden Globes in 2021 in protest at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity.

"I have a pitch," Carmichael continued. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." There was part silence, some gasps and one or two howls of laughter after Carmichael said this.

Carmichael never explicitly mentioned Scientology, but drawing a link between Cruise, a longtime member of the Church of Scientology, and Miscavige was enough for many to connect the dots.

After Remini filed a missing persons report for Shelly Miscavige in 2013, the Church of Scientology called the move an act of "ludicrous self-promotion" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The Los Angeles Police Department has already stated that the case is closed and that the report filed by Leah Remini was unfounded," it said.

With the Aftermath Foundation, Smith-Levin provides a system of support for people who want to leave the Church of Scientology safely.

"Tom Cruise isn't just another Scientologist, he's David Miscavige's best friend. For decades people in entertainment media have been terrified of offending Scientology or Tom Cruise but that fear is fading," he told Newsweek.

"Hopefully this exposure will force David Miscavige to allow Shelly to make a public appearance so the world can know she is alive and well."

Newsweek has asked representatives of Cruise for comment.

Who Is Shelly Miscavige?

Michele 'Shelly' Miscavige is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, and for unknown reasons, she hasn't been seen in public since August 2007.

Remini, the actress who famously left the Church of Scientology and has since been an outspoken critic of the religious organization, has been campaigning for more information about Shelly since 2013.

Shelly was raised as a Scientologist, and in 1982, she married fellow member David. Shelly was a prominent member of the church and was often seen working on projects alongside her high-ranking husband. However, multiple reports and books written about Scientology cite Shelly as being missing since August 2007. Former friend Remini and others claim not to have seen Miscavige since 2006.

In 2013, two missing persons reports were filed with the Los Angeles Police Department over Shelly's disappearance. One of them was filed by Remini. The LAPD confirmed at the time, in response to the missing persons claim, that they saw and spoke to Miscavige.

On November 10, 2022, Remini shared an update into her personal investigation into Shelly's whereabouts and raised concerns about the LAPD's investigation. In response, the LAPD said: "In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit went to Shelly Miscavige's location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation."

1. Many of you know about Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology's leader David Miscavige, who has been missing for over 15 years.



Well, I have got a hell of an update for you… pic.twitter.com/dhGcKZmHAB — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) November 10, 2022

Remini also claimed that in November 2006, when she attended the Cruise and Katie Holmes wedding, she was severely reprimanded for asking where Shelly was that day.

"Tommy Davis (former chief spokesperson for the Church of Scientology), Tom Cruise and David Miscavige's henchman told me, 'you don't have the f****** rank to ask about Shelly,'" Remini wrote on Twitter. "I was subjected to months of cruel interrogations and reprogramming for the 'high crime' of asking where Shelly was."

Online Reaction to Jerrod Carmichael

The moment Carmichael mentioned the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige on one of Hollywood's biggest nights, it became a trending topic across social media.

"Thank you Jerrod Carmichael. Where is Shelly???" Remini wrote on Instagram.

Mike Rinder, a former senior executive in the Church of Scientology, now blogs about his experiences and is another vocal supporter for finding Shelly. As Carmichael drew attention to the issue, he also shared his own research into the subject on his Twitter account.

"It is time for Scientology to provide incontrovertible proof that Shelly Miscavige is alive, well and able to exercise her own free will. Not a lawyer claiming to represent her or a POW style video," Rinder wrote on Wednesday morning. "She needs to be alone and able to speak for herself without fear of consequences."

Like Remini, Rinder also thanked Carmichael for drawing attention to the issue.

I love how Hollywood continues to dunk on Scientology. What ya gonna do Scientology? Steal & go through all of the Golden Globes trash? Steal their phone records? Shelly Miscavige at the 2023 Golden Globes https://t.co/hex1RMRTCe via @YouTube #BeatScientology #XenuIsMyHomeboy — Marc Headley (@blownforgood) January 11, 2023

Another former Scientology member-turned author who writes about his experiences, Marc Headley also spoke out. "I love how Hollywood continues to dunk on Scientology. What ya gonna do Scientology? Steal & go through all of the Golden Globes trash? Steal their phone records?," Headley taunted on Twitter.

Neither the Church of Scientology, nor any of the organizations associated with it, have made any public statements in response to Carmichael's comments.

Newsweek has reached out to Remini for further comment on her campaign for Shelly Miscavige.