The Moments That Got Everyone Talking About the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes returned to television screens on Tuesday night with plenty of water-cooler moments that included hilarious speeches and some awkward truths.

The big winners on the night included The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once as well as TV shows Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus.

The ceremony itself was three hours long, so to save you some time, here's a rundown of the best moments from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

1. Jerrod Carmichael

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael raised a few eyebrows with several risqué jokes—everything we've come to expect from an awards show host.

He took the opening monologue in a fresh direction by reflecting on the past of the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and his own involvement with the ceremony this year. Carmichael told the audience openly that he said yes to hosting after he was offered half a million dollars.

Other notable moments included Carmichael telling Rihanna to take her time with her upcoming album, he made a dark Whitney Houston joke, and he also made an eyebrow-raising comment about Tom Cruise, Shelly Miscavige and Scientology.

2. "Hey, Brad Pitt"

Brad Pitt was nominated for Best Supporting Actor Performance in a Motion Picture for his role in Babylon, but he went home empty-handed. He'll have still felt like a winner by the end of the night thanks to the effect he had on others.

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson was flustered by Pitt's presence as she accepted her award. During her speech, she stopped mid-sentence to breathlessly say "hey, Brad Pitt."

Quinta Brunson cutting off her own Golden Globes speech because she saw Brad Pitt in the audience…a MOOD



“Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh-- hey, Brad Pitt!” pic.twitter.com/HWXqqazaye — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Regina Hall joked that the organizers of the event got her name wrong, as she's now "Mrs. Pitt," as she gestured to Brad. Henry Winkler was also thrilled to meet the man, tweeting out a picture of them together.

3. No Walk-Off Music For Michelle Yeoh

Legendary screen actress Michelle Yeoh won Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy for the action film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The 60-year-old was in the middle of her speech when she heard music, which would usually signify that the award winner has to wrap it up. Yeoh wasn't having any of it though.

"Shut up, please," she said as the piano started to play." I can beat you up, ok? And that's serious."

4. Pray for Kevin Costner

Regina Hall had another stand-out moment onstage, this time while accepting an award on someone else's behalf.

Yellowstone is a smash hit but doesn't always get the love it deserves from awards committees. The Golden Globes set that right as the lead, Costner, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

"Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to," Hall started saying but started laughing instead. "I always like how they write this, like 'he so much wanted to be.' No I'm sure he is."

Regina Hall finding out why Kevin Costner couldn’t be at the #GoldenGlobes just won next year’s #GoldenGlobes for Best Actress in a TV Comedy pic.twitter.com/5WjI6zosdn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 11, 2023

She gave more context, explaining the severe Californian storms meant he couldn't make it. "He has to shelter in Santa Barbara? Jesus." She added: "Let's pray everyone."

5. Mike White Calls Out Celebrities

The creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, won the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, but he ended up drunkenly calling out the actors in the room.

"I was going to give this speech in Italian but I'm too drunk because there was no food," White began.

"Everybody passed, I know you all passed," he said pointing to the audience. "You all passed on this show. And so, yes it's very gratifying to have this moment."

6. Eddie Murphy's Will Smith Joke

Eddie Murphy proved he was worth his lifetime achievement award as he told perhaps the best joke of the night.

He was given the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and shared his top tips for making it in life, but he rounded it off with a reference that brought the house down.

"Just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business..." Murphy then raised his voice. "And keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f****** mouth."

7. Ke Huy Quan's Comeback

Actor Ke Huy Quan has come a long way since audiences first met him as Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Almost 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is now a Golden Globe winner thanks to his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In the decades between those two movies, he had stopped acting due to a lack of opportunities. During his acceptance speech on Tuesday, he admitted he thought he'd "never surpass what I achieved as a kid." He went on to thank the movie's directors, the Daniels, who can be seen crying at the actor's emotional words.

He also thanked Steven Spielberg, who was in the room, for giving him his first opportunity all those years ago.