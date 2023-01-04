Golden Retriever Filmed Photobombing Family Picture: 'She Loves Attention'

A golden retriever had her family, and the internet at large, in hysterics with a contender for the most adorable photobomb ever.

May, who lives with her younger dog sibling Murphy under the care of salon owner Ashley Carlevato Abramowicz in Illinois, took center stage during a family photo taken over the Christmas break.

While Ashley had been hoping to capture a snap of her family during a holiday season spent with other close relatives, one of her two dogs had other ideas.

Having set the camera up to take a picture of a timer, the family was both surprised and amused when, with only seconds remaining, May sauntered into the frame.

The resulting shot saw May pose perfectly for the camera with what looks like a mischievous smile playing across her chops.

It was an interruption that sparked laughter among the assembled family members and one that proved even more popular when Ashley shared the clip to her golden retrievers' TikTok account MurphyandMay.

At the time of writing, the clip, which can be watched here, has been viewed over 19 million times, drawing a glut of comments from dog fans far and wide.

May's photobomb and ability to pose perfectly for the picture could serve as further proof of dog intelligence.

According to psychologist Stanley Coren, PhD, of the University of British Columbia, who is a leading canine researcher, dogs are capable of understanding around 165 words and have the ability to intentionally deceive other canines.

Coren asserts many canines possess mental abilities close to a human child aged around two years old.

May's behavior in the video certainly chimes with that given that the Golden Retriever appears to demonstrate a certain degree of poise and understanding at what is happening, like an absent-minded uncle realizing they are about to miss out on being in the picture.

For Kimmerzmomof2, her response was almost like that of a human with the TikTok user imagining May saying "umm excuse me I'm in this family to and i will be in this pic, I'm ready for my close up" as she approached the group. Bev Burke concurred, writing: "Dog was like I'm part of this family as well."

Some were even critical of May's owner Ashley for failing to include her from the start. Tiara91915 said: "She is apart of the family and y'all were gonna forget her she said not today" with Janelle Beard asking: "Photobomb? Why wasn't she in the picture to begin with?????"

Some like lovekayla18 were very much Team May, writing: "she is the main character." Jessi Zarlingo concurred, commenting: "Oh, I believe you all photobombed HER photo."

Crystal Purcell35, meanwhile, spoke for many when she concluded: "she made the pic priceless."

