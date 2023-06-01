Golden Retriever Sleeping Like an Angel After Misbehaving Delights Viewers

It's true that dogs are our most loyal companions. However, they do tend to act naughty, especially when they appear to realize the power of their cuteness over their humans. A golden retriever has recently gone viral after her owner shared a clip of her napping "like an angel" after misbehaving all day.

In the video, shared on Tiktok under the username rayathegoldo, the pup, called Raya, can be seen taking a refreshing nap in the living room, wagging her tail as she snores loudly, after a full day of shenanigans.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "How I sleep knowing that even though I didn't listen to Mom today, stole some cheese, and ripped Dad's sock, she will still love me and call me her little angel." This was followed by: "I am just a baby."

Stock image of a golden retriever sleeping. A golden retriever sleeping like an angel after a full day of shenanigans has gone viral. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club, golden retrievers can be very playful and silly dogs. Even during their adult years, they appear to be young pups at heart. Golden retrievers love eating. They eat anything from your dinner to socks and crayons. The breed also tends to overeat quite easily.

Moreover, they are a very "mouthy" breed, according to AKC, as they like carrying things like clothes and toys in their mouths. Their mouths are so "soft," that they're said to be able to carry a raw egg without cracking its shell.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 677,200 views and 44,400 likes.

One user, Sten van Straten, commented: "She be having some sweet dreams." And Jocelyne said: "You have the greatest mom." User lunas_golden_life added: "Of course, you're her little Angel."

Meiko_Shiba wrote: "That tail." User325993175 said: "SO true, especially his obsession with socks. But I am here for it, my little angel baby golden." User treman119 said: "Doggie dreams. My dog does this all the time."

Another user, rossica25, commented: "[OMG] my [dog] was sleeping like that yesterday afternoon. Wagging his tail really fast...I thought to myself, 'I am doing something right, he is happy." And Looferz said: "Dogs are the sweetest babies." User 06AKT06 added: "She deserves more cheese."

Newsweek reached out to Rayathegoldo for comment via email.

