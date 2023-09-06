Funny

'Clumsy' Golden Retriever Goes Viral After Checking if Anyone Saw Epic Fall

Funny Golden Retriever Dogs Viral Video

Golden retrievers are charismatic characters who often delight the internet, just like a dog who recently went viral on TikTok.

A hilarious video posted by his owner @laurennring shows the dog sprinting across a field before accidentally taking a tumble. The smart canine manages to style it out by landing with a smile so it looks like he did it on purpose. However, he still looks around to make sure nobody saw his epic fall.

The clip captioned: "He's clumsy but he's graceful," has racked up 644,800 views and 98,400 likes since it was shared on September 4.

Golden Retriever
A stock image of a golden retriever running across the grass. The same breed has recently been caught on camera falling over gracefully. Tatyana Consaul/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Last year, golden retrievers came in third as the American Kennel Club's (AKC) most popular dog breed of 2022. French bulldog's won first place breaking the Labrador's top-dog status of over 30 years.

The AKC has shared fun facts about the much-loved breed and it turns out they need a lot of exercise so it's no wonder this dog was seen darting across the grass.

Previously, Dr. Grant Little, veterinarian expert, suggested a 30- to 60-minute walk at a time, adding that more athletic breeds, like Labrador retrievers can often go for long 1-hour walks and feel little to no pain.

"Work on training early on, and be able and ready to identify if your dog is no longer able to keep up or they seem to be having pain/mobility issues," he said.

They also love to carry something around in their mouth—like the dog in the video who can be seen with a stick in his mouth. Goldens have a mouth "soft" enough to pick up and hold game such as ducks without damaging them. It is said that they could even carry a raw egg in their mouth without cracking the shell, states the AKC.

Previously, Newsweek shared a video of a retriever puppy showcasing how gentle their mouths really are.

@laurennring

He’s clumsy but he’s graceful 😂🥲 #goldenretriever #goldensoftiktok #goldenretrieverlife

♬ original sound - laurennring

So far, the video has racked up over 470 comments and plenty of users have noticed the same thing.

One comment with 2,445 likes said: "Looks around to make sure nobody else saw that."

"He looked around to see if any lady puppies saw," said another person.

"I think he tripped on his own leash. He got right back up again what a good boy!" praised another.

"Omg [oh my god] he was so embarrassed," said another.

It isn't the first time a canine has found themselves in an embarrassing situation as one dog was left blushing as he walked into the wrong house. Another golden appears to feel awkward when he was caught staring into his stuffed animals eyes.

Newsweek reached out to u/laurennring for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

