Golden Retriever Wearing Goggles in the Pool Leaves Internet in Stitches

A pair of golden retrievers called Mr. Tub and Blue, have left the internet in stitches after a video of them playing in the pool while wearing goggles went viral on social media last week.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pets' owner, under the username thegoldenbros_t.b, the two, who are also known as Blueberry or Lou-berry, can be seen enjoying a hot day in the pool.

The pair, one of them wearing goggles, look quizzically at each other as they try to figure out how to retrieve a green tennis ball that has sunk to the pool floor.

The hilarious post, which has been reshared almost 180,000 times, comes with a caption that says: "Dog goggles for the win."

According to pet wellbeing experts, PetKeen, most golden retrievers have an inherited love of water and will try to get in it whenever they can. Some goldens even enjoy bath time.

But while there's a high chance that your golden retriever likes water, not all of them do, because, like people, dogs also have their own unique personalities and taste.

"There are some Goldens that don't like getting wet. This doesn't mean something is wrong with these dogs. It just means they don't like water as much as their breed suggests. Some Golden puppies dislike water when they're young and grow to love it as they get older. Sometimes, it just takes time for them to learn what they like," its website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 49.1 million views and 6.4 million likes on the platform.

One user, Fred Fries, commented: "One time I was out hiking with my dog and she had doggles on. And this lady comes up to me and she's like awww is your dog blind? I said yes... she's not." And Vandy joked: "Bro how [are] we gonna retrieve this." Nicky added: "Me looking at my problems."

Synonym_Roll wrote: "How dare you not call them doggles." And Tris said: "You said it would come back up'. 'Bro just wait." Daphne added: "They're def having a silent argument. Him: dude. You try. I already tried. Come on."

Another user, Jeffrey Ortiz, commented: "Not even the goggles can help with the fear of the 2nd step." And Lonestarfish25 said: "Them passing their shared brain cell back and forth, they are too cute tho."

Anna wrote: "The goggles are the cutest on him." And beeper hopper joked: "Don't think we thought this through." Dustri added: "What is that game I wanna play!"

