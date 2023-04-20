Goldendoodle Sneaking Into Coachella Delights Viewers

A goldendoodle called Brodie has delighted viewers after a clip of the dog sneaking into Coachella music and arts festival went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username brodiethatdood. Brodie, a doodle and golden retriever mix, is filmed enjoying the festival in California as fellow attendees treat him like a star.

Brodie can first be seen getting his VIP wristband, braiding his fur "to blend in," then meeting some influencers, who pamper him with petting and ice chips.

Stock image of music festivalgoers, with an inset photo of a goldendoodle looking at the camera. A dog called Brodie who snuck into Coachella festival in California has melted hearts online. Getty Images

The post, which quickly went viral on the platform, comes with a caption that reads: "I snuck my dog into Coachella."

Coachella is one of the largest and most popular music and arts festivals in the United States. It is held every year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, in the Coachella Valley in California. This year, it's on from April 14 to 23, featuring artists such as Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Frank Ocean and Calvin Harris, among others. It has the capacity to host 125,000 people.

Types of music usually played at the Coachella festival include electronic music, as well as rock, pop, and hip hop, with a blend of emerging artists and established performers.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received 3.8 million views and almost 750,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, katymyers865, commented: "Madison was right! He could pass for Snuffleupagus!" And ablinium (periodic table name) wrote: "Maddison's dog voice has me on my knees."

Marci Adams posted: "Best Coachella video I've seen." And Krista Stevens added: "Brodie is the reason people showed up."

CelsiusOfficial wrote: "we are Brodie's number one fan." And Teentigermom93 posted: "Brodie is so cool."

Another user, acormor, commented: "The only influencer at Coachella I care about." And Arya joked: "You mean Brodie snuck you in?"

HuntieWiggy wrote: "Brodie got those pop smoke braids." And Temple616 added: "The biggest celebrity there !!! Making all a listers crack and know they are a C and he is the A list." And Dash The Corgi posted: "We need the hair tutorial video!"

