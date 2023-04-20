Funny

Goldendoodle Sneaking Into Coachella Delights Viewers

By
Funny Dogs Doodle Coachella TikTok

A goldendoodle called Brodie has delighted viewers after a clip of the dog sneaking into Coachella music and arts festival went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username brodiethatdood. Brodie, a doodle and golden retriever mix, is filmed enjoying the festival in California as fellow attendees treat him like a star.

Brodie can first be seen getting his VIP wristband, braiding his fur "to blend in," then meeting some influencers, who pamper him with petting and ice chips.

dog attending coachella melts hearts
Stock image of music festivalgoers, with an inset photo of a goldendoodle looking at the camera. A dog called Brodie who snuck into Coachella festival in California has melted hearts online. Getty Images

The post, which quickly went viral on the platform, comes with a caption that reads: "I snuck my dog into Coachella."

Coachella is one of the largest and most popular music and arts festivals in the United States. It is held every year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, in the Coachella Valley in California. This year, it's on from April 14 to 23, featuring artists such as Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Frank Ocean and Calvin Harris, among others. It has the capacity to host 125,000 people.

Types of music usually played at the Coachella festival include electronic music, as well as rock, pop, and hip hop, with a blend of emerging artists and established performers.

@brodiethatdood

Brodie doing what he does best, spreading good vibes at @coachella 🐻🌸 goldendoodle coachella reactions spreadlove

♬ California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received 3.8 million views and almost 750,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, katymyers865, commented: "Madison was right! He could pass for Snuffleupagus!" And ablinium (periodic table name) wrote: "Maddison's dog voice has me on my knees."

Marci Adams posted: "Best Coachella video I've seen." And Krista Stevens added: "Brodie is the reason people showed up."

CelsiusOfficial wrote: "we are Brodie's number one fan." And Teentigermom93 posted: "Brodie is so cool."

Another user, acormor, commented: "The only influencer at Coachella I care about." And Arya joked: "You mean Brodie snuck you in?"

HuntieWiggy wrote: "Brodie got those pop smoke braids." And Temple616 added: "The biggest celebrity there !!! Making all a listers crack and know they are a C and he is the A list." And Dash The Corgi posted: "We need the hair tutorial video!"

Newsweek emailed Brodiethatdood for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC